Thursday, March 7

Bees, Tales From The Hive, a documentary all about bees will be shown at Nature Night at the Missouri Conservation Center, 3500 S. Baltimore at 6:00 p.m. Learn about the fascinating life of a working bee colony at close range.   After the movie, make a bee nesting house to take home. For more information call 660-785-2420.

Enjoy live music this evening at the Truman Bands Invitational Concert with Wind Symphony I, beginning at 8:00 p.m. in the Ophelia Parrish Performance Hall on the Truman campus.   For more information call 660-785-4417.

March 11-15

Looking for a fun and exciting way for your child to spend their week off school?   The YMCA, 1708 S. Jamison has Spring Break Camp from 7:45-5:15 p.m. for children ages Kindergarten- 6th grade. Your child can enjoy a week of learning, play and crafts.   Pre-registration is required before camp starts and space is limited.   For more information call 660-665-1922.

Monday, March 11

Celebrate Spring Break right here at home.  Enjoy a morning at a museum by visiting the Museum of Osteopathic Medicine, 800 E. Jefferson, open 8:00-5:00 p.m.   Take an afternoon and swim in the indoor pool at the Kirksville Aquatic Center.   The pool is open from 1:00 " 7:00 p.m.   In the evening, go to a movie at Cinema 8 or try to escape at the Escape Room.   For more fun things to do on your Spring Break at home, go to: visitkirksville.com.

Wednesday, March 13

It is Makerspace Day at the Adair County Library, 1 Library Lane.   Come in anytime between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and create!   For more information call 660-665-6038.

Wednesday, March 13

Conservation Kids can learn about Missouri's Mammals from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Missouri Conservation Center, 3500 S. Baltimore. See the vast array of mammals that call Missouri home!  Make plaster cast Mammal tracks to take home.   For more information call 660-785-2420 or email: alyssa.garver@mdc.mo.gov .

 