Deer hunters are reminded of a state law that requires hunters to purchase a general game and habitat license before receiving a deer license.

North Dakota Century Code 20.1-03-02 reads 'a person may not acquire any resident or nonresident license to hunt, catch, take or kill any small game or big game animal unless that person first obtains an annual general game license.'

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will only mail deer licenses after the general game and habitat license is purchased. It is important to buy this license well in advance of the planned hunt to allow for adequate delivery time to receive the deer license through the mail.

The general game and habitat license can be purchased online by visiting My Account at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

Also, it's important