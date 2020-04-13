If you see a black bear in North Dakota, the state Game and Fish Department wants to know about it. 'Black bears are quite conspicuous and rarely mistaken for other species,' said Game and Fish furbearer biologist Stephanie Tucker. 'Reports from the public are our primary means to keep track of black bears, so the information is valuable.' […]

Game and Fish confirms 12-15 black bears in the state each year, Tucker said, with most documented in the north or east portions of the state. However, she said they have the potential to turn up anywhere.

Anyone who observes a black bear is asked to report it online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

'It's important to keep your distance, but if you have an opportunity to take a photo we ask that you upload it with your online observation report,' Tucker said.