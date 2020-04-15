Debi Boughton, Kirksville Tourism Director, has some suggestions for enjoying time 'In Your Own Backyard' For any activities, be sure to keep at least a six foot distance between you and others, wash hands frequently, don't touch your face and cough into your elbow. If you have ideas or suggestions email: debi.boughton@visitkirksville.com. Thursday, April 23 […]

Debi Boughton,Kirksville Tourism Director, has some suggestions for enjoying time 'In YourOwn Backyard' For any activities, besure to keep at least a six foot distance between you and others, wash handsfrequently, don't touch your face and cough into your elbow. If you have ideas or suggestions email: debi.boughton@visitkirksville.com.

Thursday,April 23

Todayis National Picnic Day. Pack sandwiches andfruit and have a picnic in your own backyard. Just spread a blanket on the grass and enjoy eating a meal outside for achange of pace. If it is cold or rainy have an indoor picnic.

Friday,April 24

Enjoya nature walk, hike or a boat ride or fishing. The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds everyone that all conservation areas, nature center trails, and boataccesses remain open to the public. Formore information go to: MDC.mo.gov

Saturday, April 25

Flowers are cheery. Plant flowers today. If you want somefree flower seeds email: debi.boughton@visitkirksville.comand for the first 25 people who email me I will send a packet of seeds for youto plant in a pot or in your yard. Remember to include a mailing address in the email.

Sunday, April 26

April26th is designated as National Audubon Day. This day is setaside to honor John James Audubon, born on April 26, 1785. He was anornithologist noted for his study and illustrations of American birds. So today, in his honor, grab your binocularsand see how many birds you can identify. For more information aboutbackyard birds go to: https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/bird-watching/identifying-birds. Formore information about John Audubon go to: www.audubon.org

Tuesday, April 28

The Kirksville Tourism Office declares Tuesday, April 28th to be Take-out Tuesday in Kirksville! Support the local restaurants. Many are offering curbside pick-up and/or delivery. For an up-to-date list go to: https://www.facebook.com/groups/To.go.KV.Restaurant.Guide/