The Spring Parade of Homes runs through June 28 with hundreds of homes, including seven in Independence, seven in Blue Springs and three in Grain Valley.

The Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City had postponed the tour because of the pandemic, and it’s encouraging people to follow safety guidelines and check the status of homes before visiting.

The homes are in eight metro area counties and range in price from $199,900 to almost $2.5 million.

Those who want to enjoy the tour virtually can download the KC Parade of Homes mobile app and/or visit kcparadeofhomes.com.

The HBA asks that people follow several guidelines:

• Stay home if you are potentially sick. Those with compromised immune systems or in other vulnerable populations may not want to participate in-person and instead participate virtually.

• Check the status of a home on the app or website before visiting. The parade will allow for homes to be closed at the discretion of the builder and their representatives to maintain safety for themselves, parade attendees and the public.

• Contact the builder or Realtor before visiting a home. Those who have questions about the accessibility of a home or who are uncomfortable making in-person visits are asked to reach out and ask about an appointment.

• Don’t touch. Refrain from touching surfaces and handles. For that reason, children are discouraged from attending.

• Maintain social distance at all times. That means following six-foot social distancing guidelines while waiting to enter the home, while talking to those working in the home, and while touring the home.

• Bring your own PPE. Consider bringing a face mask to wear while in the home. Some homes may require them to enter. Bring hand sanitizer, and sanitize hands before entering and immediately upon leaving a home. Consider calling ahead of your intended visit to learn more.

• Consider limiting your time within a home to 15 minutes.

The HBA also is asking those showing homes to wear face masks, encourage social distancing guidelines, limit visitors inside relative to local regulations, leave on interior lights and open interior doors to minimize consumer surface contact, and disinfect frequently touched areas.