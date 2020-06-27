It is still relatively difficult to gauge how the pandemic has affected the local economy as it is too early to get a comprehensive look at the indicators. However, there are a few indicators available that begin to give us a sense of how the local economy is faring. Let’s look at some of the indicators that are available:

Housing: The statistics are out for May housing sales which allows us to look back at the first five months of sales in the local market. There is a clear demarcation in the sales from the first quarter of the year to the evolving second quarter. First quarter housing sales amounted to 436 homes as compared to 380 last year, an increase of 56 homes or 14.7%. However, things turned as the second quarter began. Housing sales for the two months of April and May amounted to 449 houses as compared to 554 for the same period last year, a drop of 105 units or 19%. While one could jump to the conclusion that the housing market has weakened, there are some other statistics which need to be discussed. The average price of a single-family home sold this year was $259,000, up from $228,000 last year, an increase of $31,000 or nearly 14%. Another statistic that indicates the market is relatively strong is the average days on the market. Last year, average days on the market for the first quarter was 80 days while that dropped to 65 days this year, a decrease of 15 days or 19%. For the months of April and May, the average days on the market last year was 57 days and that declined to 45 days this year, a decline of 12 days or 21%. These two indicators both indicate a stronger market. Hampering the housing stats is the low level of inventory in the price range of $150K-249K, which accounted for the majority of sales during the month of May (61%) where the inventory was less than 30 days. Another encouraging sign is that pending sales (homes under contract) surged 26% during the month of May, portending better sales in the months to come after sharp declines in April and May. Finally, mortgage rates are very attractive which underpins the market.

Single family detached permits: Another indicator of the local housing market is the number and value of single-family detached permits being issued by the City of Columbia. In comparing the two years, this year, through May, the city has issued 141 single family detached permits with a value of $42.8 million. That breaks down to an average permit value of $303,600. That compares to 130 permits issued last year with a value of $44.3 million. That calculates to an average permit value of $340,800. While permits are up by 11, the average value is down $37.2 thousand. Both years are comparable with little apparent impact from the pandemic.

Employment: One of the problems in following the local economy is the lag time involved in publishing certain indicators and this is certainly a good example. That said, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate surged to 6.5% in April from 2.6% in March and 2.5% in February (May figures are not yet available). When looking behind the percentages, we can see that the number of people unemployed amounted to 6,237 people. That represented an increase of 3,631 people losing jobs, an increase of 139%. It will be interesting to see what plays out here. My somewhat educated guess is the situation is worse than the numbers indicate, but things started reopening in May, and that would have some people going back to work. However, if you are one of the people losing their job, you are suffering the pain implicit in joblessness.

Columbia Regional Airport and hotel occupancy: Among the hardest hit has been the travel industry. April traffic at the Columbia Regional Airport was down 92% at 1,045 passengers, the lowest number in a decade. The Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau announced that hotel occupancy in May was 30.9% from 60.3% for the same month last year, a drop of nearly 50%. May, of course, is usually a busy month due to college graduations and commencements which did not occur.

In summary, the pandemic has had an uneven impact on the Columbia economy. While the housing and construction industries seem to have weathered the storm relatively well, unemployment spiked and those in the travel and leisure industry suffered greatly. Surely you know someone who has been impacted personally by this disruption. Now more than ever, buy locally and save our local businesses. They need you.

Jeff MacLellan is retired from Landmark Bank. He spent 37 years in banking, and has been tracking local economic indicators since he came to Columbia in 1987.