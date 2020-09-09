The signs of life — as we knew it before COVID-19 — still seem few and too far between. Thankfully, manifesting signs of life are what artists and arts organizations do best.

One of Columbia’s musical fixtures is getting back in the swing of things — literally and figuratively. The “We Always Swing” Jazz Series, more than 25 years strong, will kick off its first run of shows since March when the Roger Wilder Trio plays a socially-distanced Murry’s dining room on Sept. 20.

Like nearly every other cultural organization, the Jazz Series seriously altered its plans in the spring while looking with optimism toward the near future.

“We were naively optimistic that stuff would be, hopefully, back rolling in the fall,” assistant director Josh Chittum said.

As distance between people, places and things remained — and, in some ways — increased, the Jazz Series pursued its mission of bringing this sound to the people, mounting some live-streamed events. Meanwhile, Chittum and Executive Director Jon Poses plotted ways to deliver in-person concert experiences.

Teaming up with longtime venue partner Murry’s, the Jazz Series measured and modified, adjusting capacity from 125 to 36 socially-distanced seats. Tickets for their four upcoming shows — one per month through December — will be sold via a lottery system and, with enough demand, a matinee offering might be added to each date, Chittum said.

Chittum sees these shows as first steps toward something resembling a “normal” concert season.

“What I’ve been telling myself is ‘36 isn’t great, but it’s a whole hell of a lot better than zero,’ ” he said.

These shows sit on a fulcrum between desire and reality, imagination and availability. Knowing that its typical pool of national touring artists was largely out of reach, Poses and Chittum surveyed Missouri compatriots such as the organizers of Jazz St. Louis and revered, Kansas City-based saxophonist Bobby Watson. These friends of the organization suggested, and the Jazz Series booked, “some of the all-stars of the Missouri jazz scene,” Chittum said.

Three of the four bandleaders scheduled — pianist Wilder, guitarist Eric Slaughter and vibraphonist Peter Schlamb — have played the Jazz Series in some form or fashion. The fourth, saxophonist Aryana Nemati, earned her master’s degree here at the University of Missouri.

Prioritizing music over medium, the Jazz Series will also live-stream these shows, asking patrons to pay what they can. Chittum said a fuller season is primed and ready to go, with artists assenting to specific dates, once public health concerns allow.

Naturally, Chittum couldn’t predict what the first show back will feel like. He expects a mixture of anxiety and delight, leaning more toward enjoyment as the show progresses.

“I’ve got a strong inkling that, at the end of the evening, we’ll be smiling — under a mask, but we’ll be smiling,” he said.

