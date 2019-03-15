My daughter Debra's recent visit to Italy reminded me of my own enjoyment of the many attractions the country offers.

Statues, paintings and architecture by Renaissance genius Michelangelo stand out in my memory. I've made six trips to Italy, one a three-month assignment as a civilian with the United States Air Force, that gave me time to visit many of the wonders Michelangelo created.

The Vatican has striking examples of his work in architecture, fresco and sculpture. His sculpture in particular charms me. One of his masterpieces, the Pieta, completed in his early 20s, is prominently displayed in St. Peter’s Basilica. I first saw it in 1972, the statue of a young-looking Virgin Mary holding the body of the crucified Christ was on a stand behind a railing, but in a position allowing visitors to get close enough to carefully study it.

Shortly afterward, a 33-year-old Australian geologist evaded guards and jumped over the railing with a sledgehammer, shouting, "I am Jesus Christ." He knocked off the Virgin’s arm at the elbow and damaged her face before the guards were able to stop him. The vandal, Laszlo Toth, was found insane, and after spending two years in an Italian asylum, he was deported to Australia.

On my 1978 visit, the Pieta was not on display. In my 2010 visit, an art restorer had reattached the arm, fixed the eye and nose, and put the work back on display behind a transparent bulletproof shield. Standing farther back, I didn’t feel quite the same sense of intimacy I had the first time, and it certainly makes taking pictures more difficult.

Inside St. Peter's, the Basilica is topped by a magnificent 375-foot dome designed by Michelangelo. Those feeling especially fit can climb 491 steps to view Rome and appreciate how the ancient and modern are interwoven into one of world’s most historic cities.

The other must-see Michelangelo at the Vatican is the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. On my first trip in the off-season, we practically had the chapel to ourselves, studying the work in detail. The second time, in high season, we were pushed through with a mob and hardly had time to let the ceiling come into focus.

The last time I was at the Basilica, I had a hectic day. The temperature was the hottest on that date for 200 years, and before I arrived, I felt my energy draining. The inside was cool; the crowds were properly awed by the sheer size of the place and the profusion of art.

Most of the great Renaissance artists have statues or paintings there. People lined up to rub the foot of the statue of St. Peter, and guides lectured in a number of languages. I found the experience energizing, and as I left the Basilica, I was almost trotting. The charge of energy carried me the rest of the day.

On one of my visits to Rome, almost by chance, I discovered the Moses in what I remember as an out-of-the-way church, on a side street in Rome, the San Pietro in Vincoli. Pope Julius II commissioned the statue in 1505 for his tomb. Moses sits in the middle of five other statues that add significance. I was confused by the horns on Moses' head — I thought that was reserved for the devil. I discovered that was a mistranslation of the Bible; when Moses came back with the commandments, there was a shine or rays coming from his head. It was translated as horns.

The largest number of Michelangelo's works are in Florence, where the most visited piece is David in the Galleria dell' Accademia. A giant piece of marble had been sitting around for 26 years before Michelangelo was given the contract to turn it into David. I had been told he knew David was in there, the excess marble just had to be chiseled off. Earlier Davids were victors standing over the defeated Goliath. This David is shown before the battle with doubts on his face, but ready for combat. A replica of David is now outside the Palazzo Vecchio.

In her pictures of Florence, my daughter Debra had one of a sculpture also called Pieta. This is a very impressive stature of Christ being taken off the cross. The face of the man holding the body is said to be Michelangelo himself.

What stood out from my visit to the Galleria dell' Accademia were four oversized statues of slaves who appear to be trying to escape from the block of marble that contains them. Planned as monuments for Julius II, they were unfinished. To me, their unfinished nature added an emotional element. The four are Awakening Slave, Atlas Slave, Bearded Slave and Young Slave.

Michelangelo's output in painting, sculpture and architecture ranks among the most famous in existence. When you visit Italy, his works should be on your must-see list.

