Writing about the Russo Brothers’ “Avengers: Endgame” offers challenges.

First, the publicists were very clear there should be no spoilers. When this gets announced right before a screening, EVERTYHING seems like a spoiler. Like telling you not to think about an elephant.

If I can't talk details, then perhaps it’s an easy trap to simply ask: what does this all mean? “Endgame” finalizes story lines for just about every Marvel Studio film since 2008’s “Iron Man.” So many things that barely made sense about those standalone stories finally weave together with coherence. We’re talking nearly two dozen films here over 11 years. Criticize these films all you want (they deserve it), Marvel created endearing characters and clever ideas over a multitude of story arcs and threads.

“Endgame” is an immediate follow-up to last year’s “Infinity War,” which ended with Thanos wiping out half of civilization — including superheroes like the Black Panther, Spider-Man, and most of the Guardians of the Galaxy crew. The surviving Avengers now have to not only bring Thanos down, but undo this damage.

It’s no spoiler to say the “snap” that ended last year’s film is undone. We know there’s going to be a new Spider-Man movie this summer. We know there are Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy sequels in the works. We know the “what,” but the “how” is still interesting.

Most comic-book movies focus on the chaos and mayhem, barely lingering on the aftermath. “Endgame” spends time with the physical and emotional impact of this catastrophe. The film shows us urban decay and crumbling neighborhoods. There are support groups coping with the loss of loved ones. There are some nice, somber beats here.

The plan to undo this damage is best left for you to discover. There’s a time-travel element to the story line that’s clever and funny.

There’s also a surprisingly light tone to the second act of the film. Robert Downey Jr. continues to prove with his quick delivery why he went from accomplished actor to legal case to legitimate movie star. Chris Hemsworth, as Thor, surprises while emerging as a comedic actor.

But funny performances and big action setpieces are not the only reason Marvel Studios have literally transformed modern filmgoing, for better or for worse. These things are monsters. There’s a possibility “Endgame” will make $850 million worldwide THIS WEEKEND. Audiences pour billions of dollars of hard-earned money to watch adult actors wear tights and capes in front of a green screen.

Why is this? My theory: Society has become so self-contained and isolated that we generally feel helpless to control much around us. There’s an expectation someone will sweep down and save us from our own problems; that there must be someone powerful that can give meaning to a powerless world. Look at the politicians we elect. Our current president promised “I alone can fix this.”

Is supporting a purported all-knowing, omnipotent political personality that much different than cheering superheroes to fly down from the heavens and undo the world’s problems? I argue it’s not, and these comic book movies represent a collective wish fulfillment.

There’s also a religiosity to these films, common in any mythology, ancient or otherwise. The heartless Tony Stark was killed, then resurrected (from a cave no less) as the world-saving Iron Man. Certainly this pings at the American filmgoer's subconscious and suggests a connection to spiritual salvation.

Certainly this sounds snobby; an admonition of the moviegoing public’s weaknesses. But explanation is no excuse. Until our society gets out of this panicky, depressive funk, movies like “Avengers: Endgame” are going to click in a big way.

Even though there will still be an onslaught of comic-book movies for the foreseeable future, this film marks the end of a big blockbuster era. Downey Jr. and Chris Evans as Captain America aren’t re-upping their contracts. Hemsworth said the same thing but then walked it back — essentially promising a re-team with director Taika Waititi. Promising.

There’s a lot to celebrate and overanalyze with “Avengers: Endgame.” You’re going to see it anyway, no matter what I say. But walk in knowing the experience has been worth more than 10 years of your life.

In real life, James Owen is a lawyer and executive director of energy policy group Renew Missouri. He created/wrote for Filmsnobs.com from 2001-2007 before an extended stint as an on-air film critic for KY3, the NBC affiliate in Springfield. He was named a Top 20 Artist under the Age of 30 by The Kansas City Star when he was much younger than he is now.