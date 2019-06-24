An old axiom tells us the eyes are the windows to the soul. In our 21st-century context, a window to the wider world comes through what people choose to reveal online. While audiences struggle to sift true and false, curated and authentic, friends, neighbors and strangers find ways to open their lives up to the great beyond their computer screen. Us too.

In her new film "Present.Perfect.," director Shengze Zhu looks through a significant window, opened by the many people who live-stream content in China. Zhu, who spent several years studying photojournalism at the University of Missouri, brought together a cast of characters to deliver a representative portrait of a Chinese phenomenon that is a mirror facing the rest of the world.

"Present.Perfect." has captivated audiences and critics, winning a top prize at the Rotterdam film festival and screening widely. Before her film closes out Ragtag Cinema's annual Homebrewed series Wednesday, Zhu traded emails with the Tribune to discuss her time in Columbia, the evolution of her film and what she sees in the lives of live-streamers.

Tribune: Columbia residents will, of course, be interested in the time you spent studying at Mizzou. How did your education and experiences there train your eye and affect the aesthetics you're interested in?

Zhu: This experience is invaluable to me. My hometown Wuhan is a large city in central China with a population of more than 10 million people, so as you could imagine, Columbia is very different from where I grew up. During my study at Mizzou, I immersed myself into those small communities in central Missouri, photographing the residents and landscapes. I met some very friendly and interesting people, like a third-generation rancher, a man who has been living in a trailer by the Missouri River for more than 30 years, and a man who spends his life overhauling and restoring vintage cars. I was charmed by these various lifestyles.

But at the meantime, the feeling of being an outsider that I was forced to face on a daily basis initiated a series of questions about identity and loneliness, which eventually became motifs in my films. So even though I only spent two years in Missouri, that experience changed my perspective significantly.

Tribune: What converted your interest in live-streaming in China from just that — an interest — to something you felt worthy of making a film about?

Zhu: I wasn’t familiar with live-streaming before I started. I had never watched a show on streaming platforms before making this film, although occasionally I saw some clips on social media in which live-streamers were doing extreme activities or bizarre things.

Then there was a tragic incident in China concerning a young man in his twenties who live-streamed himself on the roof of various buildings. Once, he was doing stunts at the top of a skyscraper in Changsha city, and fell to his death. That made me very curious about live-streaming; I wanted to know why people would risk their lives doing it. So I started watching shows. Soon I realized that live-streaming revealed to me a world that I had never seen before. It’s a world that only exists in cyberspace, and that you could only see through computer or smartphone screens. It’s wild, peculiar and even savage, yet creative, genuine and full of vitality.

Tribune: How did you go about selecting which subjects and footage were important to the film, both in terms of style and substance?

Zhu: At the beginning I was just randomly watching shows. I didn’t know whom to follow, what to watch. So I just watched shows on different platforms, following anchors I liked. I probably subscribed to a few hundred people. After working for four or five months, I began to have a clearer idea of what to do, what the focus would be. At that time I still had probably 70 to 80 people I followed. After seven or eight months I narrowed it down to 20 to 30 people. It was a very time-consuming and energy-consuming process.

I spent more than 10 hours a day — sometimes 12 or 15 hours — hanging out with the anchors on the internet. I lived on the screens for months, and I felt I was with them, the experience was so real. The more time I spent with them, the clearer I knew whom I should follow, as I got to know their routines, styles and personalities. I’d say a strong personality is the most important criteria for me to choose the anchors.

Tribune: What did working on this project teach you about the act of filmmaking, and the positives and negatives of democratizing it as we have?

Zhu: I’ve always been interested in knowing how people see their world, their perception of the world. The virtual streaming community is just like this—it unfolds itself through the lenses of different people from distinctive backgrounds. Such diversity of perspectives resonates with my lasting interest in learning and seeing the world through the eyes of others.

For me, making documentaries is not to exploit the people being filmed, but to empower them, to let their inner voices be heard by others. In "Present.Perfect.," I want to challenge the conventional portrayal of underrepresented lives by letting them become their own advocates. Thus, I decided at the very beginning that there would be no professional cameraperson involved in the making of this film. The raw, candid footage shot by the live-streaming anchors themselves not only demonstrates their personalities, but also examines how they perceive and interpret the world around them.

Tribune: This is a distinctly Chinese story, but what do you feel it has to say about people all over the world?

Zhu: Although all the characters in the film are Chinese, and all the events took place in China, I recorded all the footage while I was in Chicago. I also chatted with the anchors and spent hundreds of hours with them online. I could instantaneously experience what they were experiencing, despite the different time zones and physical distance. The anchors are lonely and have this desire to share their stories with others regardless of who or where they are. The virtual community for them is more important than the actual world; they enjoy their lives much more in this cyberspace than in the offline world around them.

This is really what I want to examine in this film — how human contact and relationships have been transformed in this digitally-connected world, in which the Internet has become an integral part of our lives, and the boundary between the real and the virtual has becomes more and more ambiguous.