Through the cooperation of multiple community organizations and individuals, the fourth grade students in the Blue Springs public schools have access to a new history book, focused on their own hometown.

The book, “The Story of Blue Springs,” which is written in poetry and richly illustrated, has been provided to all the fourth grade social studies classes in the Blue Springs School District. It is also available to the public in local libraries and can be purchased from the Blue Springs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The book is divided into seven different eras, from 1800 to the present day. Each era is described in the book and then summarized in a page of “fast facts.” The book also contains ideas for creative and fun activities which help students compare the past to the present.

Multiple community organizations funded and collaborated to create this new book, including the Truman Heartland Community Foundation, the Jelley Family Endowment for Children’s Education, the Blue Springs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the City of Blue Springs, the Blue Springs School District, the Blue Springs Public Art Commission, the Mid-Continent Public Library, the Jackson County and Blue Springs Historical Societies, Downtown Alive, and the city of Blue Springs.

A steering committee, chaired by Eleanor Frasier, Chair of the Blue Springs Public Art Commission, Paula Clyma, Regent of the Blue Sporings Chapter of the D.A.R., organized the effort. Greta Carol Hoener, a local artist and retired art teacher, illustrated the book; and Paula Clyma, Regent of the Blue Springs Chapter of the DAR, wrote the poetry text of the book and local historians. David Jackson, Kay Burrus, and Barbara Hughes provided their expertise.

There will be a public book launch and book-signing event when such an event can be safely held. In the meantime, copies of the book are available for purchase. For information or to purchase the book, call 816-588-7003.