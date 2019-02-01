Almost a month into the 2019 legislative session, lawmaker discuss their priorities.

State lawmakers returned to Jefferson City earlier this month for the 2019 legislative session.

Representative Rusty Black, R, is now serving his second term in the House of Representatives. Black said before session started he and his team were already hard at work and had pre-filed, three pieces of legislation. That legislation includes: House Bill 77, which modifies provisions relating to teacher and school employee retirement systems.

Rep. Black explained this bill by saying: “House Bill 77 is going to affect community colleges and how they interact with a public school teachers retirement system. Unfortunately During the 2018 session, legislation passed that had negative impact on community colleges and no one caught.

“First of all, it made it so community colleges themselves had to start paying into retirement system,” he said. “The second negative impact was that if a retired teacher returned to the classroom teaching part time at community college their total income would be capped at $15,000 annually.”

Upon its passage, House Bill 77 will negate the negative impact previously placed by the 2018 legislation.

House Bill 78 would designate July 7 of each year as "Missouri Sliced Bread Day.” Black said he was hopeful that legislation would pass this year.

House Bill 568, would authorize political subdivisions to elect to cover certain positions as public safety personal for purposes of retirement plans.

Rep. Black’s committee assignments this year include: Agriculture Policy and Budget. He serves as the vice-chair for Pensions and chair of Education Appropriations.

Rep. Black said after serving on an interim agriculture committee and speaking with consittents, he is very interested in seeing where legislation dealing with certain agricultural fees may go.

"The committee discussed spent quite a bit of time discussing fees - especially an increase in fees,” he said, noting there was also discussion of ending an agriculture program that the state may no longer need. “The No. 1 thing the committee reported was that as a state we should look at fees a little more often instead of waiting until crisis point.”

He will also be paying attention to legislation on sports gambling and sales tax legislation involving taxing items sold to Missourians from a remote location, out of the state.

Rep. Black noted constituents may notice a change in his office staff this year. “We recently employed Ashley Wright to serve the 7th District as our legislative assistant. Ashley is a wife and mother of two and a member of the Air Force Reserves for 12 years now. Another new face in the office is an intern from University of Missouri-Columbia, Jensen Peel. Jensen is a junior at Mizzou and majoring in agriculture economics with an emphasis in public policy,” he said. Rep. Black’s office is located in Room 114-B in the Capitol. He can be reached by calling (573) 751-2917 or through email at rusty.black@house.mo.gov.

Livingston County residents are represented in the Missouri Senate by Sen. Denny Hoskins, a republican. Senator Denny Hoskins, represents District 21 in the Missouri Senate, which covers Caldwell, Carroll, Howard, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Ray and Saline counties. In 2016, he was elected to serve in the Missouri Senate. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2008 and elected to the office of Speaker Pro Tem in 2013.

Hoskins said the first weeks of session have produced great momentum for the rest of the year.

During the first week in Jefferson City, he met with a young lady who would benefit from one of his pre-filed pieces of legislation, Senate Bill 45.

“I was especially pleased to meet with a courageous 9-year-old from Springfield. Izabella has spina bifida and hydrocephalus. She is just one of many children who would benefit from the passage of Senate Bill 45, which would expand insurance coverage for a number of developmental disabilities not currently included in most plans,” he said.

Sen. Hoskins has filed 14 pieces of legislation so far this session. Legislation he has filed includes: Senate Bill 106, which would change the law regarding consent for a minor to obtain an abortion; Senate Bill 218, which would establish a pilot program for agricultural education programs in elementary schools and Senate Bill 283, which would remove the sunset provision for the Veteran's Survivor Grant program.

Sen. Hoskins, said he is pleased with his committee appointments for this legislative session. “I am pleased to announce that I have been named chairman of the Missouri Senate Committee on Small Business and Industry. I’m excited about leading this committee as we consider legislation that encourages economic prosperity in our state,” Hoskins said. “I will return to the vice chairman’s role on the Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources Committee. I also will serve on Appropriations, Economic Development, Insurance and Banking and Veterans and Military Affairs.”

Last week, Hoskins reported that several pieces of legislation he is sponsoring, including Senate Bill 45 have started to move through the legislative process and have been assigned to committees. Those bill include: Senate Bill 43, which would would authorize video lottery games in Missouri. The terminals would be licensed by the State Lottery Commission and no game higher than $5 per play would be allowed. Payouts would be capped at $1000 per play. This bill was assigned to the Progress and Development Committee.

Senate Bill 44 would legalize betting on sporting events. “It’s important to understand that this bill does not create sports betting. Missourians already wager about $3 billion each year on sports illegally. Decriminalizing sports betting would create jobs, increase tax revenue and provide oversight and regulation to what is now an underground activity,” he said. “The Small Business and Industry Committee, which I chair, will consider this bill.”

Senate Bill 45 would expand insurance coverage for children with developmental disabilities. Missouri law already requires insurance providers to pay for physical, occupational and speech therapies for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders. Therapies for children with fragile X and Down syndromes, cerebral palsy and many other disabilities would also be covered by insurance if this law clears the Health and Pensions Committee and is passed by the General Assembly.

Sen. Hoskins encourages constituents to stop by his office and said he often features visitors in his weekly column, which can be found through his Senate website, www.senate.mo.gov/hoskins. His office is located in Room 323 of the Capitol and he can be reached at (573) 751-4302 or by email at denny.hoskins@senate.mo.gov.

Session ends on May 17.