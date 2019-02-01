Chillicothe native, Dr. Amy K. Patel.

Show God’s Love 2019 to benefit House of Prayer to be held Feb. 16

House of Prayer is hosting its 8th annual fundraising banquet “Show God’s Love” scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 16, at the Mervyn Jenkins Expo Center off Highway 190.

Established by Robert A. Jackson in the mid 1980’s, The House of Prayer was organized to extend the Gospel of Jesus Christ to all people, regardless of denomination, race, or origin by reflecting basic Christian beliefs as taught in the Bible. Today, that tradition continues by offering a free hot meal three days per week, mentoring opportunities, Bible studies, prayer meetings, a community garden program and worship services. The House of Prayer is also able to provide other resources to families including dry goods, non-perishable food items, clothing, and other living necessities through the House of Prayer’s, Helping Hands Project.

At the House of Prayer’s Show God’s Love Banquet on Feb. 16, there will be a meal served at 5:15 p.m., unique auction items, a review of 2018’s highlights and an inspiring talk from Dr Amy K. Patel. Dr. Patel is a native of Chillicothe, a CHS graduate and a graduate of UMKC with the combined BA/MD degree. She finished her Diagnostic Radiology Residency at KU-Wichita and served as the first female chief resident in an all-male program. She completed her Breast Imaging Fellowship at Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology Washington University in St. Louis and was a recipient of the Radiology Leadership Institute Summit Scholarship. Dr. Patel is a Board-Certified Radiologist specializing in breast imaging. She is the medical director of the Women’s Imaging Center at Liberty Hospital and is a clinical assistant professor of radiology at UMKC’s School of Medicine.

Dr. Patel's professional interests include female recruitment in radiology through RADxx, starting the American College of Radiology (ACR) Resident, Fellow Section Women and Diversity Advisory Group, serving on the ACR Commission for Women and Diversity, radiology political advocacy, promoting the advancement of women leaders, mentoring, social media committee for the Society of Breast Imaging. She serves on the RLI Speakers circuit and assists in developing programming. Dr. Patel serves as secretary on the American Association for Women Radiologists Board of Directors, serves on the RADPAC Board and as vice chair for the ACR Radiology Advocacy Network. She is a former ACR Rutherford Lavanty Fellow in Government Relations and the first female and youngest radiologist recipient of the ACR Howard Fleishon MD Advocate of the Year Award.

There will be a silent, live auction and cash and carry table of nearly 100 donated items from local businesses and other donations, a raffle gift basket and door prizes.

This event helps raise awareness of rural poverty in North Missouri and all proceeds from this event provide funding to help address this growing concern. Admission to the banquet is $25 per person or $175 for a table of eight. Reservations are required by Feb. 6.

House of Prayer is seeking additional auction items, as well as volunteers for the event. If you are not able to attend this year, perhaps you would consider sending a gift to help someone who cannot afford to attend the banquet or for the ongoing work of the House of Prayer.

Please contact the House of Prayer with banquet reservations, donations, volunteering or with any questions at 660-646-3450.