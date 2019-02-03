Magician and comedian Mike Bliss will perform in Chillicothe on Feb. 10.

At 3 p.m., on Feb, 10, “Mike Bliss” comedian and magician, will take the stage at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center, 2800 Hornet Dr. Tickets for adults are $20, students $10 and season ticket holders are free with a ticket.

"Mike (Bliss) has been performing his Award Winning Comedy, Magic and Juggling Shows for over 25 years all across the country from Miami, FL, to Fairbanks, AK, to the World Famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, to Cancun, to Honolulu, to Tahiti, to headlining his own show in Branson! He was also voted "Branson's Specialty Act of the Year"! This year, once again, Mike has been headlining on the Showboat Branson Belle as well as traveling the country and cruise ships.

His TV credits include Fox's 30 Seconds to Fame, NBC's America's Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us!

The Chillicothe Arts Council’s season will continue with “Volume Five” acoustic Americana at its best, at 3 p.m., on March 24. Tickets for adults are $20, students $10 and season ticket holders are free with a ticket.

“The Morton Sisters” a trio of sisters performing tight 3-part harmonies reminiscent of the Andrews, McGuire & Lennon Sisters sound will take the stage at 3 p.m. on April 14. Tickets for adults are $15, students are $5 and season ticket holders are free with a ticket.

All of these shows are held at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center, 2800 Hornet Dr. The box office opens at 2 p.m. for each show. Auditorium doors open at 2 30 p.m. for season ticket holders. Box Office ticket purchasers are seated immediately after season ticket holders.

The Chillicothe Arts Council’s 2018 season began in July 2018 with “Sliced Bread Jam” Featuring the “Clint Campbell Family & Petersen Family Bluegrass on July 7 and Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, on July 8. The weekend of Bluegrass Music celebrated with the community during the Sliced Bread Day festivities. The show season continued in September with Chautauqua in the park. October featured “Sounds of Summer” Beach Boys Tribute Band; in November, CHS Player’s presented “The Big Town Where We Live—A Salute to Chillicothe”; then in December, Mark Laverty presented Classical & Pop Christmas Selections. Just last month the Missoula Children’s Theatre showcased area students presenting “Robin Hood”.

The new show season for 2019-2020, will be announced in late March or early April. For more information, call the Arts Office, 660-646-1173 or e-mail arts@chillicothemo.com.