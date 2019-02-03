Press release for Jan. 30, 2019

1:52 .a.m, An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1000 block of McNally.

2:30 a.m., An officer responded to a report of a residential alarm in area of 15th Street.

4:37 a.m., Officers responded to an alarm at business in the 1900 block of Washington Street.

9:08 a.m., An officer performed a well-being check in 200 block of Jackson Street.

9:20 a.m., An officer gave a courtesy ride to a subject without a car.

10:21 a.m., An officer responded to a parking complaint at Burnam and Eleventh Streets.

10:32 a.m., An officer recovered some lost property in the 700 block of Webster Street.

11:10 a.m., An officer performed a well-being check in 1200 block of Green Street.

11:51 a.m., An officer responded to a report of someone driving through another’s property in the 100 block of Webster Street.

1:51 p.m., Officers assisted emergency services with a medical call in the 100 block of Herriman Street.

1:53 p.m., An officer provided a subject a courtesy ride to Hedrick Medical Center.

2:17 p.m., An officer spoke with a subject in reference a possible scam.

2:40 p.m., An officer responded to a traffic complaint at the South Junction. The vehicle was having mechanical issues.

4:39 p.m., Officers responded to a call asking them to check a possible vehicle accident at Clay and Monroe Streets. The vehicle had slid off the road.

4:51 p.m., Officers responded to a report of an accident at Third and Dickinson Streets. A vehicle was rear-ended due to the vehicle behind it not being unable to stop on snow and ice. No injuries were reported.

5:55 p.m., Officers assisted Hedrick Medical Center staff with helping a subject in need of assistance.

11:17 p.m., Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in 1000 block of McNally Street.

On Jan. 30, the Chillicothe Police Department received 96 calls for service.

Press release for Jan. 31, 2019

6:29 a.m., An officer responded to a call from business in 1000 block of Graves Street, requesting an officer pick up evidence from previous incident.

7:47 a.m., An officer responded to a parking complaint in the 1300 block of Burnam Road.

9:59 a.m., An officer performed an investigation in the 1400 block of Alexander Street.

10:06 a.m., AN officer was dispatched to the area of Dickinson and Clay Streets to check the well-being of kids that had been in the area for a long period of time. The children were gone upon the officer’s arrival.

11:50 a.m., Officers performed an escort from Calvary Baptist Church to Edgewood Cemetery for a local funeral home. Escort was for former City of Chillicothe, 4th Ward Councilperson Paul Howard.

1:35 p.m., An officer travelled to Trenton to attend a child advocacy hearing.

1:44 p.m., Brandi Glosser turned herself into the Chillicothe Police Department on a Livingston County warrant for felony child endangerment. She was unable to post bond and was transferred to the Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

2:29 p.m., Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle from Woody’s. The vehicle was recovered a short time later abandoned in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The vehicle was not damaged and was returned to the owner.

3:25 p.m., An officer conducted an investigation in the 1000 block of South Washington Street.

3:50 p.m., An officer responded to a report of a vehicle possibly broken down on US 36, just east of Mitchell Road. An officer contacted the party and was advised they were waiting for gas delivery. .

4:31 p.m., An officer responded to a report of a vehicle pulling a trailer with an item about to fall off.

4:57 p.m., An officer conducted an investigation in the 1200 block of Washington Street.

5:13 p.m., An officer returned recovered property to the proper owner in the 900 block of Calhoun Street.

5:15 p.m., An officer arrested a male subject after he committed several traffic violations that were witnessed by the officer. Upon arrest, he male subject was found to have possession of paraphernalia and controlled substance in his possession. He was arrested for those violations of Missouri law and for driving while suspended, careless and imprudent driving, disobeying stop sign, failure to register vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing. The subject’s vehicle was towed from the scene and he was transferred to the Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail with information being submitted to the prosecutor for consideration of charges.

6:34 p.m., An officer responded to a report of an aggressive looking dog in complainant’s yard in the 400 block of Samuel Street. An officer located dog and contacted the owner, explaining the city ordinance.

7:48 p.m., Officers performed a well-being check in the 900 block of Fairway Drive.

10:34pm, An officer responded to a report of a barking dog in the area of Trenton Street and Mechanic. Officers were unable to make contact at residence.

On Jan. 31, the Chillicothe Police Department received 82 calls for service.