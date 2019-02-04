As part of the training program Deputy Leadbetter and K9 Zaki worked through a variety of situations to aid in the detection of narcotics.

Earlier this year, Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter and K9 Zaki completed an extensive training program. From Jan. 7 through Jan. 24, Deputy Leadbetter and Zaki attended the Dual Purpose Patrol K9 course, taught by Scott Tarpley and Ted Summers of Torchlight K9 in Tulsa, Ok. During this course Deputy Leadbetter learned fundamentals of everyday K9 care as well as obedience, both for everyday and tactical situations. While at this training K9 Zaki and Deputy Leadbetter learned together and had the opportunity to track each day in different kinds of weather conditions, different outcomes and scenarios in which they either located or apprehended the individual.

Instructors made a strong emphasis on knowing, understanding as well as always being current with case law in regards to K9 functions both state and federally. Zaki and Deputy Leadbetter trained multiple times a day to either detect or not detect the odor of different types of narcotics in vehicles, buildings, large commercial vehicles as well in other situations