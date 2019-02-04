On Feb. 14, the University of Missouri Extension in Livingston County in cooperation with First Baptist Church will be offering Mental Health First Aid training in Chillicothe. This groundbreaking eight-hour training course gives people the tools to identify when someone might be struggling with a mental health or substance use problem and to connect them with appropriate support and resources when necessary.

One in five Americans has a mental illness, but many are reluctant to seek help or might not know where to turn for care. Unlike physical conditions, symptoms of mental health and substance use problems can be difficult to detect. For friends and family members, it can be hard to know when and how to step in. As a result, those in need of mental health services often do not get them until it is too late.

Just as CPR helps even those without clinical training assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid prepares participants to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis. Mental Health First Aiders learn a 5-step action plan that guides them through the process of reaching out and offering appropriate support.

In just 10 years, Mental Health First Aid has become a full-blown movement in the United States—more than 1 million people are certified Mental Health First Aiders, and that number is growing every day.

Jessica Trussell, MU Extension field specialist in human development, said, “This is a great program for all individuals. We never know when we will interact with someone who is experiencing a mental health crisis. It could be a friend, coworker, family member, or a stranger at the store. But, if people will take the time to complete this course and can be comfortable with the knowledge they gain, they will be better prepared to assist that individual if their help is needed.”

The program will be held at First Baptist Church, 1601 Bryan St., from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Feb.14. Participants must register by Feb.11. The cost of the program is $25.00 and lunch is provided. For more information or to participate in a Mental Health First Aid training in Livingston County, visit http://extension.missouri.edu/livingston or contact Jessica Trussell, Livingston County Extension at 660-646-0811.