The 2019 North Missouri Business Expo will be held on March 20 at Cross Hall on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton.

The day-long business expo is designed for people who have an idea to start a new business or to help existing small businesses to grow and expand. The event is sponsored by the North Central Missouri Business Facilitation (NCMBF).

The NCMBF works with entrepreneurs in helping turn business ideas into reality and in helping small business owners to both solve business problems or to grow their business.

Breakout sessions at this years expo will include writing a business plan, developing marketing strategies, solving insurance needs, obtaining business financing, hiring and firing decisions and how to use the Internet to increase sales.

Cost for the expo is $15 per person, which includes lunch. To register, contact Stephanie Williams at facilitator.ncmbf@gmail.com or register online at

www.ncmbf.org.