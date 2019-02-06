On Feb. 4, the Grand River Area Family YMCA announced Michael Pope will serve as the new chief executive officer, full-time effective March 18.

Michael Pope currently serves as a manager II of operation at Amazon, LLC, a position he has held since 2016. He has experience in managing operations and developing employee teams both at Amazon and ConAgra Foods. Additionally, he has been an engineer officer with the Corps of Engineers and United States Army. Pope continues to serve as a reservist with the Army National Guard. Pope holds a bachelor of science degree in history and geography, along with a master of science degree in athletic and sports business administration.

“We are excited to welcome Michael to the YMCA,” said Roger Barnes, chair of the selection committee of the Grand River Area Family YMCA. “Michael’s experiences of building, developing and leading teams, and managerial skills will serve the YMCA well. We know that Michael will provide the leadership to guide the Chillicothe, Brookfield and Carrollton Y’s as they continue their mission of ensuring members of the YMCA have the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.”

Pope commented, “It is both an honor and privilege to be selected as the CEO for the Grand River Area Family YMCA. I am excited to come in and work with the communities of Brookfield, Carrollton and Chillicothe as we continue the legacy of providing world class opportunities and experiences to the families in the area.”

He will succeed Matt Jones, who served as CEO for four years and left in December for a YMCA Directorship position near St. Louis. Dave Rogers, former YMCA director, has been working with the Grand River Area Family YMCA as director in the interim.

The Grand River Area Family YMCA is, and always will be, dedicated to building healthy, confident, connected and secure children, adults, families and communities. With a focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, the YMCA nurtures the potential of every youth and teen, improves Chillicothe’s and the surrounding area health and well-being and provides opportunities to give back and support neighbors.