Press release for Feb. 1, 2019

9:02 a.m., Officers arrested Joseph Allen Vargas on an active Chillicothe Municipal Warrant for Failure to Appear in the 10 block of S. Washington Street. Vargas was processed at the police department where he posted the required bond and was released.

9:08 a.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 300 block of E. Bridge Street.

9:35 a.m., Officers arrested Nicki Lynn Swank on an active warrant out of Livingston County in the 700 block of Elm Street. Swank was processed at the police department. She was unable to post bond and was transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

10:16 a.m., Officers were dispatched to possible stealing in the 600 block of W. Bus. 36 Highway.

12:06 p.m., Officers took a report of littering in the 700 block of S. Washington Street.

12:37 p.m., Officers assisted a motorist at Bus. 36 Highway and S. Washington Street.

12:42 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

12:49 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a residential fire alarm in the 1300 block of Monroe Street. Officers discovered it to be a false alarm.

2:08 p.m., Officers arrested Kyleigh Elaine Rothmann on an active arrest warrant out of Chillicothe for a probation violation in the 3100 block of Litton Road. Rothmann was processed at the police department. She was unable to post the required bond and was transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

2:33 p.m., Officers performed a funeral escort for a local funeral home.

3:46 p.m., Officers transported a prisoner to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

4:56 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible missing juvenile in the 1000 block of Grandview Ave. The child was found safe.

5:38 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a dispute over property and trespassing in the 100 block of Polk St. Officers arrested a male subject for tampering with a motor vehicle and trespassing. The subject was processed at the police department and then transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

6:17 p.m., Officers assisted a citizen with questions about a traffic crash.

6:47 p.m., Officers transported a prisoner to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

7:04 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

8:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 500 block of Park Lane. Officers discovered it to be a false alarm.

8:33 p.m., Officers checked on a vehicle alarm in the 1000 block of Webster Street.

On Feb. 1, The Chillicothe Police Department received 82 calls for service.

Press release for Feb. 2, 2019

3:13 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible deceased person in the 1400 block of McVey St. Officers were assisted by the Livingston County Coroner’s Office and Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services.

7:48 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 100 block of Polk Street.

12:10 p.m., Officers assisted a motorist at Bryan Street and N. Washington Street.

12:12 p.m., Officers recovered property in the 600 block of Webster Street.

12:28 p.m., Officers conducted a funeral escort for a local funeral home.

12:42 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible burglary in the 400 block of Jackson Street.

5:05 p.m., Officers attempted a warrant service in the 10 block of Herriman Street.

5:44 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street.

6:49 p.m., Officers recovered property in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

9:20 p.m., Officers were dispatched to someone throwing snow/ice at a vehicle in the 200 block of Cherry Street.

10:13 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 2800 block of Hornet Road.

10:19 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 200 block of W. Bus. 36 Highway.

10:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 200 block of W. Bus. 36 Highway.

On Feb. 2, the Chillicothe Police Department received 78 calls for service.

Press release for Feb. 3, 2019

1:07 a.m., Officers assisted another agency with a traffic stop.

1:09 a.m., Officers were dispatched to loud music in the area of the 1000 block of Frederick Street.

5:49 a.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Walnut Street.

6:07 a.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Walnut Street.

8:16 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Asher Street. The vehicle was not stolen.

9:26 a.m., Officers were dispatched to an unknown incident in the 1000 block of Walnut Street. Officers discovered there was no criminal activity.

11:52 a.m., Officers assisted a citizen with possible fraud at the police department.

11:57 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 500 block of W. Bus. 36 Hwy.

2:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible burglary in the 300 block of Cherry Street.

4:21 p.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in gathering information on a traffic crash which occurred in the county.

5:01 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible child abuse in the 1000 block of Locust Street. Officers were assisted by the Livingston County Children’s Division.

6:39 p.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in gathering information about a possible domestic disturbance in the county.

7:59 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on Monroe Street.

9:06 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 400 block of Elm Street.

On Feb. 3, the Chillicothe Police Department received 60 calls for service.

Press release for Feb. 4, 2019

12:07 a.m., Officers observed subjects in Danner Park after hours. Subjects were contacted by officers and advised they were there after park closing and would have to leave.

2:08 a.m., Officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Southwest Drive in reference a bat that was inside the residence. After several attempts to capture the bat, officers were unable to catch it.

2:58 a.m., A suspicious vehicle was reportedly parked in front of Lends Nation, with its lights on. Upon Officers arrival, it was determined to be at Wall Street and the business owner was inside.

3:39 a.m., Officers received a call from subject reporting that a subject at Walmart smells of alcohol and was possibly leaving the store in a black Tahoe. Officers watched for a violation and observed none. Another vehicle matching description was observed and stopped, but the driver was not impaired.

5:22 a.m., Officers responded to the area of the 100 block of East Jackson on the possibility of a violation of a protection order.

7:55 a.m., Dispatch received a report of a pit bull running loose in the 1800 block of Fair Street and the information was relayed to animal control.

8:28 a.m., Officers responded to a reported possible domestic disturbance in 1400 block of Jackson Street. Officers made contact and the disturbance was deemed to be only verbal and no arrests were made,

9:03 a.m., Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Clay Street in reference a theft of a bicycle stolen from the carport area of the residence. The bicycle was recovered later in the 400 block of Locust Street and returned to the owner.

12:01 p.m., An officer received information that a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction might be at an address in Chillicothe and the vehicle was recovered in the 400 block of Locust Street and brought to the police department. The owner was contacted and declined to prosecute the suspect that was determined to have been involved.

12:47 p.m., Officers performed a motorist assist on N. US-65 near the Grand Six.

12:48 p.m., An officer spoke with a subject in reference to their daughter being molested by a subject in Chillicothe while the child was visiting a relative last year. The investigation is continuing.

4:17 p.m., An officer recorded serial numbers and engraved two bicycles for a local resident.

5:43 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Third Street in reference to an out of control juvenile. The subject was transported to the police department where the juvenile officer was contacted and the juvenile was later released back to their parents.

6:17 p.m., Officers responded to a a loud music complaint in the 800 block of Elm Street. Officers went to location and contacted residents and advised of the complaint. The music was turned down.

7:08 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Washington Street and Polk Street, for an automobile accident. A vehicle driven by Christy Shiflett was setting at a red light on Polk Street facing east when it was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Dustin Duckworth. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and both drivers were wearing their safety belts. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.

10:06 p.m., An officer was called to a residence in the 1300 block of Calhoun Street in reference a burglary and reported theft of weapons. Further information on the suspect and weapons is being obtained and the investigation is continuing.

10:22 p.m., Officers were called to a business in the 1200 block of Washington Street in reference to possible shoplifting. The subject cooperated and it was determined there had been no theft.

On Feb. 4, the Chillicothe Police Department received 98 calls for service.