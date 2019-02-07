On Feb. 6, Gov. Mike Parson announced the appointment of David Jason Smith, of Gallatin, as the Daviess County Coroner.

Smith is currently employed as the ambulance director of Daviess County, a role he has been in since 1998. He has also been serving as the deputy coroner in Daviess County since 2000.

Smith completed his paramedic training and certification at Hannibal LaGrange College and received his Missouri Paramedic License in 1997. He has also served as a volunteer firefighter since 2000 and as a PRN flight paramedic. Additionally, he is a certified rescue scuba diver for the Gallatin Fire Protection Dive Team.