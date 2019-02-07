Lucas Cornwell, 16, was last seen in Chillicothe at 7:30 p.m., on Feb. 4.

On Feb. 5, the Chillicothe Police Department issued a press release stating that a local teen, Lucas Cornwell had run away from a residence in the 2200 block of Country Club Drive. He was classified as a runaway.

At of the time of printing of this publication, Cornwell, who was believed to be in the Independence area, had not been located.

Cornwell is a 16-year-old, white male, 6’02”, 162 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans, shoes and was carrying a drawstring backpack and cell phone.

He was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4. Law enforcement has noted this is not the first time Cornwell has run away.

If you see or hear from Lucas, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.