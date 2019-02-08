On Feb. 14, the Chillicothe Police will be joining efforts of law enforcement from across the state for a high visibility “Click It or Ticket” mobilization to get more motorists to buckle up—and save more lives.

Despite evidence proving the benefits of wearing a seat belt, 13 percent of Missouri motorists are still not making it click. Even worse, 63 percent of occupants killed in 2018 crashes in Missouri were unrestrained. “Local motorists should be prepared for stepped up

Click It or Ticket enforcement,” said Chillicothe Police Department Chief Jon Maples. “We’ll be out there to remind you seat belts can—and do—save lives.”

Buckle Up and Arrive Alive. For information on Missouri seatbelt usage, visit www.saveMOlives.com.