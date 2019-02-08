Stephanie Aziere-Sattler is the February exhibitor at the the Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery.

The Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery welcomes Artist Stefanie Aziere-Sattler

as their February exhibitor. Aziere-Sattler’s exhibit of over 50 pieces will feature multi-media from oil painting to sculpture.

Aziere-Sattler paints life as she sees it. She says horsepower -four footed and four wheeled - has a lot to do with her career path as an artist. "If it went fast it had my attention," she said. Anything with speed has long been the passion that gave her fuel, so painting motorcycles, automobiles and four legged animals came naturally.

"It seems I was born with brush in hand, I've been doing some form of art since a child," she added. Sculpting and drawing came first with an artist grandmother for influence, and as an adult attending the Kansas City Art Institute and State Fair Community College art program she perfected painting.

"I have always seen the world from a different perspective and strive to reveal that insight in my work,” Aziere-Sattler said.

While she not sure how to classify her painting style, Aziere-Sattler has heard it called realistic impressionism due to her detailing and vibrant use of color. These days, the painter's life-like work is highly valued and collected by sportsmen and motor enthusiasts alike.

Aziere-Sattler's work will be on exhibit in the Cultural Corner Gallery now through Feb. 28.

Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday - Friday and from 10 a.m. -

2 p.m. on Saturday’s. Extended viewing hours will be held from 4-8 p.m., on Feb. 21 and a closing reception will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Feb. 28. Cultural Corner receptions are open to the public and admission is free.

For more information regarding this event or other events at the Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery visit www.culturalcornerartguild.org or call 660-240-5022.

To learn more about Stefanie and her work visit her on Facebook at Stefanie Aziere-Sattler Art.