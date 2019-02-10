According to Reagan Bluel, field specialist in dairy with University of Missouri Extension, area dairy farmers have a great educational opportunity this winter in north Missouri.

“With every opportunity for education comes an opportunity to learn about things that will improve the bottom line on your farm and the profit that goes in your pocket,” Bluel said. “If you are a dairy farmer you need to make every effort to attend this training.”

North Missouri Dairy Day is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., on February 18 at the University of Missouri Forage Systems Research Center located at 21262 Genoa Road, east of Linneus.

Speaker topics include:Lasting implications of dry cow heat stress, given by Reagan Bluel, MU Extension; Reproductive strategies for your herd; by Dr. Stacey Hamilton, animal science instructor, University of Missouri; and Are issues with cow comfort holding back your bottom line, presented by Ted Probert, dairy specialist, MU Extension.

Pre-registration is requested by February 15 by calling (417) 847-3161 or email BluelRJ@missouri.edu.

University of Missouri Extension programs are open to anyone interested.