The Livingston County Library Is hosting its popular program, Toddler Stay and play from 9-11 a.m., on Feb. 12 and, Feb. 21.

Parents of children 4 years old and under have two opportunities this month for a Toddler Stay

and Play. These are parent guided play dates where families are welcome to enjoy this self-guided come and go style event. The program will be open for puzzles, blocks, ball pit, bubbles along with various other learning activities, and stories for families to enjoy together. This program is being held in the 2nd floor program room.

For more information about this program and upcoming events in the Children’s

Department, contact the Livingston County Library Children’s Department at 660-646-0563

or email at jodi@livingstoncountylibrary.org.