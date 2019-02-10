The Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge is currently in the midst of carrying out an open bidding process to determine who will farm two units on the refuge from the Spring of 2019 to the Fall of 2021. Unit 1 is 564 acres and will be farmed with a soybean cover crop rotation. Unit 2 is 164 acres and will be farmed.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service request that the Soybeans be non-GMO and corn be non-GMO corn that has not been treated with neonicotinoids.

Any interested parties can contact the Refuge Manager, Steve Whitson with questions or to get a bid package. He can be reached at (660) 856-3323 ext. 13 or steve_whitson@fws.gov.

The winning bidder will be selected by a selection committee and selection will be based upon the following criteria: Bid Price, Experience at cost share farming, adequate equipment and resources, and experience farming with cover crops. The Bid Application period has already begin. All bids must be received by 4 p.m., on Feb. 22.

Farming is a valuable habitat management tool at Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge. Farming has been demonstrated to be an effective and cost efficient management tool to set back vegetative succession, control some invasive species, and promote food production that benefits migratory birds and other wildlife.