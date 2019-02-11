The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Lunch and Learn on Feb. 20,

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming Lunch and Learn is a Google Workshop, which will teach participants how to get the most out of free google tools for your business or organization. Participants are encouraged to bring their laptops.

The Lunch and Learn will take place from noon-1 p.m., on Feb. 20, at Celebrations Event Hall by Jersey's on the south side of The Fast Lanes.

Cost for the event is $10 for Chamber members and $15 for prospective members.

RSVP by 4 p.m. on Feb. 18 by calling 660-646-4050 or email office@chillicothemo.com.