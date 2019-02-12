The Friends of Sliced Bread are putting on the first-annual fundraiser beginning at 5:30 p.m., on Feb. 16, at the Chillicothe Country Club.

The black tie optional event begins with a social hour followed by a dinner featuring prime rib or salmon and bread pudding made from the recipe used at the Commander's Palace in New Orleans. After dinner a small auction featuring a week long stay at a Florida condo, jewelry and other great items will be held.

Terry Rumery, event coordinator and committee member, said the evenings featured entertainment will include Kansas City’s No. 1 entertainer along with another popular recording artist. This will be each musicians first-ever appearance in Chillicothe. Providing the social hour and dinner entertainment will be, Mike Michelson, known as the Piano Man. Michelson has been performing around the nation for more than 50 years and has recorded with various artists, and frequently performs for lawmakers in Jefferson City.

Immediately following the auction Kansas City’s Lonnie McFadden will perform. McFadden was recently voted Kansas City’s top performer, is in the Jazz Hall of Fame and has performed all over the world. McFadden is an all-around entertainer, singing, playing the trumpet and is also known as a great tap dancer. He will perform with a three-piece band.

Rumery noted that this is a black tie optional event and will serve as a nice extension to Valentine’s Day allowing couples to dress up and head out for a night of socializing, dinner and great entertainment while benefiting a local cause.

Ladies will receive a special gift when entering the event.

Tickets are $125 each or $1,000 for a table of eight. All proceeds benefit operations at the newly renovated Sliced Bread Building, which will open this spring.

For more information contact Rumery at 660-646-1900.