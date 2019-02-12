Time: 8 p.m. CT

Place: Mizzou Arena

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 96.7 FM, 105.1 FM, 1580 AM

Projected starting lineups.

Missouri (11-11, 2-8): Jordan Geist, Torrence Watson, Javon Pickett, Kevin Puryear and Jeremiah Tilmon.

Arkansas (14-9, 5-5): TJ Starks, Wendell Mitchell, JayJay Chandler, Savion Flagg and Christian Mekowulu.

Injury update: A Missouri spokesperson confirmed that Mark Smith did not practice on Monday and remains a game-time decision heading into the rematch with Arkansas. Smith has missed five straight games, Missouri is 1-4 in those games and has struggled shooting the ball. More on that here.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Isaiah Joe, Arkansas: The last time Arkansas and Missouri played, the person that made the difference for the Razorbacks was Joe, not Gafford. Joe has made the most 3-point field goals in the Southeastern Conference this season and made seven against Missouri on Jan. 23.

Joe, a freshman guard who is shooting 43.9 percent from deep this season, scored 23 points and shot 7 of 12 from deep in the game. Gafford is still the most talented player on Arkansas’ team, but when Joe is on from deep he is a difference maker for the Razorbacks. Containing Joe should be a priority for Missouri this time around.

Xavier Pinson, Missouri: Xavier Pinson has had an up-and-down year, this season, but that’s expected of a freshman. Pinson gives Missouri an extra ball handler that the Tigers need against teams that pressure the ball like Arkansas. In the last three games, Pinson is averaging eight points and has tallied a total of eight assists to just two turnovers. These performances come after he tallied 13 turnovers in consecutive games against Arkansas, LSU and Auburn.

You expect inconsistency from freshmen, but Pinson has shown signs of how talented he can be. If Pinson can take care of the ball and provide some strong relief for Geist in the backcourt, he'll give Missouri a chance to win. The focus is on taking care of the ball, not just for Pinson, but everybody.

BIGGEST QUESTION: Can Missouri take care of the ball against the Razorbacks pressure?

Missouri turned the ball over 24 times against Arkansas on Jan. 23, just one off of its season-high. Arkansas scored 27 points off of those turnovers, which ended up being the difference in the Razorbacks 72-60 win over the Tigers.

We don't need to say it again, but Missouri has struggled taking care of the ball this season The Razorbacks live off of team's turnovers. They are third in the SEC in steals, averaging 8.3 per game and on KenPom they are 25th in turnover percentage and 32nd in steal percentage.

The Razorbacks are going to pressure Missouri all game, but if the Tigers can take care of the ball they will have a chance to split with Arkansas for the third straight year.

TWO KEYS

Take care of the ball: We just talked about this above, so we’ll keep it brief. Missouri turned the ball over 24 times against Arkansas on Jan. 23. It can’t do that again if it wants to win on Tuesday, obviously.

Get to the free throw line: Missouri attempted just four free throws Saturday against Texas A&M, converting three of them. The Tigers are 13th in the SEC in free throws attempted. Getting to the free throw line not only gives Missouri easy opportunities at points, but gives the Tigers a chance to get Daniel Gafford in foul trouble. Gafford played 35 minutes in the last game, did not pick up a foul and tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds. Tilmon fouled out in 22 minutes.

FAST FACTS:

A loss on Tuesday will drop Missouri under .500 for the first time in the Cuonzo Martin era. Missouri has won the last two games against Arkansas in Columbia, each coming after a loss in Fayetteville.

PREDICTION:

Missouri 68, Arkansas 64