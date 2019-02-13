The 36th annual Truman State University Piano Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday in the Ophelia Parrish Performance Hall.

This year’s featured guest artist is Dr. Illia Radoslavov. He will perform a solo recital at 8 p.m. Saturday and conduct master class featuring Truman piano majors at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Both events are free and open to the public.

Radoslavov, a native of Bulgaria, has performed in prestigious venues around the world and is an associate professor of piano in the School of Music at Illinois Wesleyan University.