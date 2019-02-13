Press release for Feb. 7, 2019

12:03 a.m., Officers assisted a motorist that was stuck in a snowdrift behind a business in the 1000 block of South Washington Street.

12:22 a.m., Officers responded to an alarm at a business in the 2600 block of North Washington Street. Upon arrival officers discovered an employee had accidently activated the alarm.

1:38 a.m., An officer observed a subject after hours at Danner Park. The subject was advised of the park hours and and was told they would be required to leave the park.

2:08 a.m., An officer checked on two subjects that were walking near Springhill and Walnut Streets. They were okay and walking to a residence on Dickinson Street.

3:42 a.m., An officer checked the area of the 1100 block of Walnut Street after a resident had requested a check of the area due to their dog barking.

6:18 a.m., An officer assisted emergency services on a medical call at a residence in the 200 block of Virginia Avenue. The subject was transported to Hedrick Medical Center by ambulance.

11:52 a.m., An officer was contacted in reference to a possible scam over the Internet.

4:31 p.m., An officer was contacted by a resident of the 200 block of Cherry Street after returning to their residence from hospital and finding that their vehicle had been broken into. The investigation is continuing.

6:00 p.m., Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash located at the intersection of Highway 65 and Business Highway 36. Dalton J Palmer and William Raymond Edmission were the drivers of the vehicles involved. No tow was required and no injuries were reported.

8:45 p.m., An officer went to a residence in the 100 block of Jackson Street and recovered a medicinal item that was needed by a young individual that was at another residence and unable to retrieve the item. The item was delivered by officer.

8:55 p.m., An officer was contacted at the police department by a subject in reference to an item that was lost at a business in the 1300 block of Washington Street and it was returned with items missing.

On Feb. 7, the Chillicothe Police Department received 65 calls for service.

Press release for Feb.8, 2019

7:01 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary alarm in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

The alarm was accidentally activated.

8:35 a.m., Officers investigated a two vehicle non-injury accident at Graves and South Street. Officers

reported that a vehicle driven by Jessica Krause was eastbound on South Street attempting to turn right

onto Graves Street when her vehicle slid on ice and struck a vehicle driven by Jeffery Kaiser that was

stopped on Graves Street. Officers reported minor damage to the vehicles.

11:06 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a one vehicle non-injury accident at Third Street and Southwest Drive. Officers reported that a vehicle driven by Molly Owens was westbound on Third Street and attempted to make a left turn onto Southwest Drive. Officers reported that the vehicle slid on ice and struck a sign post causing minor damage.

11:31 a.m., Officers were dispatched to Third Street and Southwest Drive for a two vehicle non-injury

accident. Officers reported that a vehicle driven by Carolyn Dinwiddie was westbound on Third Street

and slowed to make a left turn onto Southwest Drive. Officers reported that a westbound vehicle driven

by Maggie Thomas travelling behind the Dinwiddie vehicle was unable to slow down on the icy

pavement and struck the Dinwiddie vehicle in the rear causing minor damage.

11:49 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of stealing from a business in the 1300 block of N.

Washington Street. The incident remains under investigation.

12:31 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a stalled vehicle on Washington Street near Park Lane. The motorist had ran out of gasoline and was waiting for help.

12:44 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 10 block of Ryan Lane.

1:16 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of property damage in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

Officers reported that an unknown tractor-trailer unit had struck a light pole on private property causing

damage and then left without reporting the incident.

1:17 p.m., Officers were dispatched to an illegal parking complaint in the 1600 block of Springhill Street.

The vehicle owner was contacted and the vehicle was moved.

7:49 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a stalled motorist at Ryan Lane and Washington Street.

The motorist was in process of making repairs upon the officer’s arrival.

10:05 p.m., Officers assisted a stranded motorist in the 500 block of Park Lane.

On Feb. 8, the CHillicothe Police Department received 79 calls for service,

Press release for Feb.9, 2019

1:05 a.m., Officers conducted a security check at Hedrick Medical Center.

1:41 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible disturbance in the 200 block of E. Bridge Street. Officers

were unable to locate the disturbance.

6:48 a.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a resident in the 100 block of Crescent

Drive. The resident was contacted and was not in need of assistance.

8:49 a.m., Officers were dispatched with EMS to a residence in the 800 block of St. Louis in reference to an unresponsive person. The resident was found to be deceased from what appeared to be natural causes. The Livingston County Coroner's Office was notified.

1:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 300 block of Bridge Street.

1:31 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of stealing from a business in the 600 block of Business

Hwy 36. The incident remains under investigation.

8:15 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle parked on private property without the

property owner’s consent in the 1100 block of Walnut Street. The vehicle’s owner was contacted and

the vehicle was moved.

On Feb. 9, the Chillicothe Police Department received 62 calls for service.

For Date: 02/10/19

6:09 a.m., Officers were dispatched with the fire department to a report of a power transformer on a

pole sparing in the 1000 block of Graves. The pole and transformer were checked and no issues were

found.

9:10 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a dog at large in the 1500 block of Bryan Street. Animal

control was notified.

9:41 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary alarm in the 600 block of South Washington

Street. The alarm was accidentally tripped.

11:09 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 200 block of E. Jackson Street.

12:31 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance in the 1700 block of Jennings Ave. The

incident involved juveniles and the matter was referred to the Livingston County Juvenile Office.

7:04 p.m., Officers assisted Carroll County on a recent burglary investigation.

7:17 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a two vehicle non-injury accident in the 1400 block of

Fair Street. Officers reported that a vehicle driven by Christina Lybarger was slowing to turn into a

private drive and a vehicle driven by Troy Allee attempted to slow behind her, slid on ice and struck the

Lybarger vehicle in the rear causing moderate damage.

7:17 p.m., Officers recovered a bicycle in the 1400 block of Bryan Street.

7:32 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 400 block of Clay Street. Officers

contacted the vehicles owners and the vehicles were moved.

7:33 p.m., Officers recovered a used syringe that was found on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of McNally.

The syringe was properly disposed of.

7:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver in the 600 block of Business 36. The vehicle was gone upon officer’s arrival.

9:11 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a person returning to their vehicle that was parked in

the 400 block of Locust Street and discovered that someone had attempted to break into the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

On Feb. 10, the Chillicothe Police Department received 62 calls for service.

Press releases for Feb. 11, 2019

7:15 a.m., Officers received a complaint of a dog running loose near Polk and Dickinson Streets. The officer located the dog and it’s owner and the owner received a warning and information on the ordinance.

7:46 a.m., Officers received a report of a vehicle crash at Polk and Locust Streets. It was found to be non-injury with minor damage due to the striking vehicle being unable to stop due to ice, before colliding with the rear of the stopped vehicle. Both vehicles were driven from scene and no citations issued.

7:55 a.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Woodrow and Third Streets for a report of a two vehicle, non-injury accident. The accident occurred due to an icy street and vehicle sliding on ice before striking the vehicle in the rear, that was stopped at the intersection. Both vehicles received minor damage and were driven from the scene. The striking vehicle driver issued a citation for no proof of financial responsibility.

8:00 a.m., Officers assisted another agency by obtaining accident information from a two vehicle crash that occurred north of the north city limits. Information on the wreck will be provided to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

8:56 a.m., Officers checked suspicious activity at a residence on Bel Air Drive. The check showed that it was a light that was malfunctioning.

10:46 a.m., Officers received a report of a wallet being stolen from the owner while at a business in the 1100 block of Walnut Street. The investigation is continuing.

11:02 a.m., Officers checked on a vehicle that had been abandoned on a parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The vehicle had not been entered in computer system as stolen and yhr the property owners were notified that they could have the vehicle towed at the owner’s expense.

12:31 p.m., An officer received a report of a subject making threats over the telephone and the threats were going to another party’s phone. The officer spoke with the parties involved and no report was made.

1:31p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Herriman in reference a disturbance where a subject was threatening to throw another’s property out in the rain. Parties were spoken with and the situation was resolved.

2:20 p.m., Officers received request to check well-being of subject that hasn’t shown up to his employment for approximately two weeks. The subject is from Brookfield and believed to live in Chillicothe. Officers were unable to determine an address here and family resides in Brookfield. The family stated they may file a report with Brookfield Police as they haven’t heard from him for several days.

7:13 p.m., Officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked by Livingston County Courthouse with the engine running and people inside. The vehicle was checked and those inside stated they were waiting on someone.

9:05 p.m., An open door was found on a business in the 400 block of Washington Street. Apparently it had been left open by mistake. The building was checked by officers and the owner notified. The building was secured at the owner’s request.

9:47 p.m., Officers performed a well-being check at a residence in the 1500 block of Bryan Street. Afamily member was contacted and they took the subject of the check for medical treatment.

On Feb. 11, the Chillicothe Police received 84 calls for service.

Press release for Feb. 12, 2019

2:41 a.m., An officer checked the well-being of an individual that was walking in the 500 block of South Washington Street. The subject was ok and was just walking to Walmart.

4:22 a.m., Alarm was activated at business in the 2600 block of North Washington Street. It was accidentally activated by an employee of the business.

5:34 a.m., Officers responded to suspicious activity in the 10 block of Tenth Street. Officers located a man and woman in a vehicle that was parked in the area. The subjects in the van were found to be in possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and paraphernalia. They were processed and transported to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail pending formal charges.

8:03 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Business 36 regarding a report of a two vehicle accident on private property. No damage was reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene.

9:34 a.m., An officer recovered a wallet from a business in the 700 block of South Washington. The wallet had identification in it and contact with the owner will be attempted.

10:14 a.m., Officers continued an investigation of the theft of money from a wallet that had been mistakenly left at a business in the 1300 block of North Washington Street. The investigation is continuing.

10:15 a.m., Officers received a request to check the well-being of a subject in the 1200 block of Grandview Street. The subject had not reported to their employment and was found to be deceased. The Livingston County Coroner’s Office took control of the deceased.

2:27 p.m., An officer responded to a business in the 800 block of W. Business 36 to pick up a debit card that had been left there. Contact was made and card returned to owner.

2:51 p.m., An officer interviewed an individual at the police department in reference to continuing investigation involving possible child sexual abuse.

5:04 p.m., Officers responded to 300 block of E Third Street, for report of a verbal domestic. The domestic was between a couple. One party was moving out and they were arguing over property. It was determined the incident was verbal in nature and no arrests were made.

5:04pm, Officers were dispatched to a reported two vehicle crash near Washington and Webster Streets. The vehicles had left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.

5:34 p.m., An officer spoke with a subject about someone possibly coming to their residence later tonight and causing trouble. The subject was advised of remedies to the situation.

6:05 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street, regarding a stealing report which had occurred on Feb. 7. Surveillance was viewed and the investigation continues.

7:14 p.m., Officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm at business in the 600 block of South Washington Street. The building and premises were checked and determined okay and the alarm company was advised.

9:00 p.m., A parking complaint was received about a vehicle at Cherry and Clay Street. The owner was contacted and vehicle was moved.

On Fev. 12, the Chillicothe Police Department received 85 calls for service.