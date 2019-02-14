Calls from concerned citizens led to the arrest of 2 individuals on drug charges.

Reports of suspicious activity at 5:34 a.m., on Feb. 12 led Chillicothe Police to the 10 block of Tenth Street. Officers had received a call reporting a man was standing on a porch of a home where he did not belong and with the assistance of concerned citizens the officers located a man and a woman in a vehicle that was parked in the area.

The couple, later identified as Desmon R. Knight, Lawson, and Victoria M. Knight, Lawson. Further investigation revealed the Lawson’s were in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. They were then processed and taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance. And were arraigned in Livingston County Court on Feb. 13. Both are being held on $10,000 cash-only bond.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples said the police department continues to fight crime and the drug issues within our city. “We will not stand for drugs in our city, and definitely will not stand for people bringing drugs into our community,” he said. “The men and women of the Chillicothe Police Department work hard every day to combat this very issue. We want to make this is safest city for everyone, drug activity of any kind will not be tolerated.”

This is not the first time the Knight’s have faced prosecution for drug crimes.

Desmon Knight was first charged with possession of a controlled substance in Clay County in 2009. He plead guilty to that charge and spent three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Since his release he has been charged with several moving violations along with drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 5, 2018, Victoria Knight was charged with driving while revoked, first offense, and possession of a controlled substance. She plead guilty to both of those charges and received five years of probation and a $500 fine.

On Sept. 26, 2018, both Desmon Knight and Victoria Knight were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in Carter County. In that case, which was just settled in January of 2019, Desmon Knight plead guilty and received a $500 fine. Victoria Knight also plead guilty and received a $300 fine.

As of Feb. 14, the couple was still in custody at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on the Livingston County charges,