Press release for Feb. 11, 2019

7:15 a.m., Officers received a complaint of a dog running loose near Polk and Dickinson Streets. The officer located the dog and it’s owner and the owner received a warning and information on the ordinance.

7:46 a.m., Officers received a report of a vehicle crash at Polk and Locust Streets. It was found to be non-injury with minor damage due to the striking vehicle being unable to stop due to ice, before colliding with the rear of the stopped vehicle. Both vehicles were driven from scene and no citations issued.

7:55 a.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Woodrow and Third Streets for a report of a two vehicle, non-injury accident. The accident occurred due to an icy street and vehicle sliding on ice before striking the vehicle in the rear, that was stopped at the intersection. Both vehicles received minor damage and were driven from the scene. The striking vehicle driver issued a citation for no proof of financial responsibility.

8:00 a.m., Officers assisted another agency by obtaining accident information from a two vehicle crash that occurred north of the north city limits. Information on the wreck will be provided to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

8:56 a.m., Officers checked suspicious activity at a residence on Bel Air Drive. The check showed that it was a light that was malfunctioning.

10:46 a.m., Officers received a report of a wallet being stolen from the owner while at a business in the 1100 block of Walnut Street. The investigation is continuing.

11:02 a.m., Officers checked on a vehicle that had been abandoned on a parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The vehicle had not been entered in computer system as stolen and yhr the property owners were notified that they could have the vehicle towed at the owner’s expense.

12:31 p.m., An officer received a report of a subject making threats over the telephone and the threats were going to another party’s phone. The officer spoke with the parties involved and no report was made.

1:31p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Herriman in reference a disturbance where a subject was threatening to throw another’s property out in the rain. Parties were spoken with and the situation was resolved.

2:20 p.m., Officers received request to check well-being of subject that hasn’t shown up to his employment for approximately two weeks. The subject is from Brookfield and believed to live in Chillicothe. Officers were unable to determine an address here and family resides in Brookfield. The family stated they may file a report with Brookfield Police as they haven’t heard from him for several days.

7:13 p.m., Officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked by Livingston County Courthouse with the engine running and people inside. The vehicle was checked and those inside stated they were waiting on someone.

9:05 p.m., An open door was found on a business in the 400 block of Washington Street. Apparently it had been left open by mistake. The building was checked by officers and the owner notified. The building was secured at the owner’s request.

9:47 p.m., Officers performed a well-being check at a residence in the 1500 block of Bryan Street. Afamily member was contacted and they took the subject of the check for medical treatment.

On Feb. 11, the Chillicothe Police received 84 calls for service.