Chillicothe Fire Department responds to a house fire.

At 3 p.m., on Feb. 16, the Chillicothe Fire Department was dispatched to an address in Hale for a residential structure fire at 17744 Hwy JJ.

Upon arrival, Lt. Rick Williams with the Chillicothe Police Department said upon arrival they noted a fully involved 1.5 story dwelling with all occupants outside and safe.

The fire was determined to be in Hale Fire Protection District coverage area. However, the Chillicothe Fire Department continued to offer support with two apparatus and five firefighters,

using approximately 2500 gallons of water to protect propane tank near the residence.