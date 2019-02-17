Police reports for Feb. 13-14

Press release for Feb. 13, 2019

6:31a.m., Officers received a report of a young child having been left unattended in a vehicle on the parking lot of a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle or the child.

8:49 a.m., A commercial business alarm at a location in the 10 block of Elm St was reported. Apparently it was activated by an employee.

9:02 a.m., An officer travelled to Carroll County Sheriff’s Department in Carrollton in reference to a continuing investigation.

10:51 a.m., An officer was contacted by a local resident who had fallen victim to a telephone scam where the people had represented themselves as the IRS and provided the victim with information as to the status of their income tax refund. In turn, the victim provided them with what they were requesting, which was Google Play cards for specific dollar amounts. Do not fall victim to such a scam. It seems to originate from a foreign country, due to heavy accents of the perpetrators. There is absolutely no way that representatives of the IRS are going to require actions like this.

12:24 p.m., Officers performed court duties at the Livingston County Courthouse.

1:58 p.m., Officers performed an informational contact at a local radio station, introducing our new police officer, Officer Brian Schmidt.

2:29 p.m., Report of a stalled vehicle near Washington and Jackson Street. An officer assisted in removing the vehicle from the roadway.

3:41 p.m., Officers and Chillicothe Emergency Services responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Webster Street, on a medical call. On arrival , a 41 year old male was found to have been suffering from a medical issue and despite all lifesaving attempts officers and EMS were unable to save the man.

3:50 p.m., An officer was sent to a report of suspicious activity in the 1300 Third Street, due to footprints being found in the snow at the rear of a building. Continuing check of the property was requested to be made from time to time.

8:31 p.m., Officers performed a well-being check on a resident in the 2500 block of Broken Arrow Road. The resident was contacted and found to be okay, they were going to return a call to the reporting party.

8:31 p.m., A report was received of a disturbance involving two or three males at the intersection of Bridge and Missouri Streets. A vehicle was stopped and the occupants admitted to the reported disturbance, stating that it was a verbal disagreement. No arrests were made.

9:23 p.m., A report was received of a delivery truck that was traveling southbound on Washington Street, driving carelessly, crossing the centerline as going over viaduct. The officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

11:39 p.m., Officers responded to a suspicious call that had come into the police department and made some rather strange comments to dispatch. The origin of the call was from the 1000 block of South Washington Street. The caller was contacted and officers determined that the subjects were imbibing of alcoholic beverages and advised to quiet down. They stated that they would.

On Feb. 13, the CHillicothe Police Department received 100 calls for service.

Press release for Feb. 14, 2019

8:58 a.m., An officer assisted Children's Services in the 1600 block of Jennings Place with an investigation.

9:00 a.m., Officers performed court duties at the Livingston County Courthouse.

11:06 a.m., Officers responded to the area of Hwy. 36 and the 1000 block of South Washington street on an animal complaint. Apparently some geese had mistakenly chosen the pavement for a landing strip and traffic was swerving to avoid the animals. Officers investigated and the geese were again airborne.

11:42 a.m., Officers assisted Animal Control on a call in the 200 block of Polk Street.

11:49 a.m., Officers responded to a report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. A suspect had placed an item in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying for the item. The investigation is continuing.

1:06 p.m., An officer responded to a parking lot in the 1200 block of North Washington to what was reported as a hit and run. The party returned and information was exchanged.

1:07 p.m., The school resource officer assisted the Children’s Division with an investigation.

1:51 p.m., The school resource officer responded to a reported custody dispute at Field School. The situation was handled by the officer.

2:00 p.m. An officer performed a traffic stop in the 200 block of Cowgill Street where the operator was found to have a revoked license. They were brought to the police department for processing and the vehicle was towed from the scene. The subject was transported to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail after having been found to have been cited for the same thing shortly before, by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

2:01 p.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Alexander Street for a reported disturbance between family members. The disturbance was found to be verbal and no arrests were made.

2:53 p.m., Traffic complaint of subject walking in roadway in the 2700 block of North Washington Street. The subject was contacted and advised to cease that activity, which they did.

6:03 p.m., An officer performed a well-being check in the 1800 block of Fairchild, entry was made into the residence and the subject was found to be in need of assistance. Emergency Services arrived on scene and transported the individual for treatment.

6:05 p.m., Officers received an animal complaint in the 1400 block of Burnam Road. Officers were unable to make contact with homeowner.

6:56 p.m., An officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violation and found the operator to have a suspended license, subject was then transported to the police department and processed.

8:08 p.m., An officer responded to the 200 block of Cowgill Street in reference a report that a subject had taken a large quantity of medication and mixing alcohol. The subject was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

9:04 p.m., A subject came to the police department to file an affidavit for individual needing to receive evaluation and treatment after they had voluntarily surrendered to Hedrick Medical Center.

9:09 p.m., Officers responded to suspicious activity at a business on Business 36 West. Nothing illegal was determined to be taking place.

9:17 p.m., Officers arrested the suspect of a previous theft, at a business in the 1100 block of Walnut Street, which is the same location as the original theft. The subject was brought to the police department, processed and transported by a officer to the Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail pending formal charges.

Chillicothe officers were out in force for a “Click It or Ticket” seat belt mobilization on Valentines Day. Officers made a large amount of traffic stops and several tickets and warnings were issued.

On Feb. 14, the Chillicothe Police received 123 calls for service.