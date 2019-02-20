By every measure, gasoline is cheap right now.

With an average price in Missouri on Tuesday of $2.07 per gallon, it is far below the peak of nearly $4 a gallon that hit in 2011 and below the price we have paid for most of the past 10 years. When I fill up, I still calculate how much I am saving compared to the peak price at my local convenience store of $3.89 a gallon.

It is also about 65 cents a gallon cheaper than it was last year when lawmakers put the ill-fated Proposition D on November’s ballot to increase the fuel tax by 10 cents per gallon over four years. When we voted, the price was about $2.50 a gallon.

The defeat was the second time in four years that voters have rejected a plan to dramatically increase state spending on roads. If Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden gets his way, there will be one more try for new tax revenue for roads and then it will be time to consider toll roads.

During a legislative breakfast last week, Rowden said his preference would be a simple fuel tax increase, without the added and confusing baggage of trying to say the money is for law enforcement purposes of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The next fuel tax increase put on the ballot should have clear language, he said.

“If that goes down again, we’re going to talk about toll roads,” Rowden said.

Here in central Missouri, we have a vital stake in the success of any proposal that would give us better highways. Anyone who has driven Interstate 70 on a Sunday knows how crowded the highway is from St. Louis to Kansas City.

I-70 is still one of only two four-lane highways that cross Missouri from the east to the west. There is still no four-lane road that goes all the way from Iowa to Arkansas.

Those last two facts haven’t changed since I first arrived here in 1983 to attend the University of Missouri.

And we have even more immediate concerns — the Missouri Department of Transportation has, because of a lack of money, settled on repairing rather than replacing the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport.

A replacement bridge would cost about $230 million and would prepare I-70 for a wider highway to relieve the cross-state congestion. The repair job, planned for next year if the replacement money can’t be found, will cost about $15 million and extend the life of the bridge built in 1960, the year I was born, for about 10 more years.

In other words, a repaired bridge will last about long enough to clear the traffic backed up during the repairs. That may be an exaggeration, but backups that could, at times, stretch 40 miles in either direction are not.

As loyal readers of this column recall, in November I suggested that a bold plan is needed to capture voters’ imaginations. Gov. Mike Parson has certainly been innovative in his approach, requesting lawmakers approve a $351 million bond-financed plan to repair 250 small bridges.

“This is not going to fix the problem,” Parson said last month to journalists from the Missouri Press Association . “We’ve got to figure out a bigger package some day to figure out how we’re going to meet the demands of infrastructure.”

A hearing on that plan will be held Thursday in Jefferson City. Rowden’s proposal is part of that “bigger package” and deserves careful consideration.

The last statewide tax measure approved by voters was also a fuel tax increase, which went before voters in April 1987. It was the only statewide issue on a ballot that otherwise featured a lot of municipal and school board elections around the state.

Rowden told me Tuesday that he wants to have a ballot measure ready for the August or November elections in 2020. While those elections have higher turnout, they also have a lot more to get voters’ attention. One of the reasons I think Proposition D was defeated was that while supporters campaigned hard and spent a considerable sum of money, the message was drowned out by the U.S. Senate race between Josh Hawley and Claire McCaskill.

Next year the ballot will be even more crowded. In August, Democrats will be selecting candidates to challenge the Republicans who hold every statewide office on the 2020 ballot. In November, races for president and governor will dominate the news.

Rowden’s idea isn’t as bold as I was hoping but why not two ballot measures, one with a fuel tax and the other for toll roads? And do it sooner than later. If fuel prices go up again — and don’t think they can’t go up just as fast as they fell — it may be too late.

There’s no way to get something on April’s ballot this year, but it isn’t too late to ask voters to go to the polls in August of this year or in April 2020.

Rudi Keller is news editor for the Tribune. He can be reached at rkeller@columbiatribune.com.