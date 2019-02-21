Permission to stage a number of events later on this year was granted Tuesday night by the Hannibal City Council at city hall.

The granting of street closures in downtown Hannibal was approved to accommodate the Mark Twain Corvette Club, which will be hosting its annual car show on Saturday, Aug. 3.

A request for street and alley closures was OK'd during the fifth annual Lone Wolf Bike Show, which is scheduled Saturday, June 15.

The council also approved street closures during the Down by the River events and the mud volleyball tournament.

Planned dates for Down by the River are May 17, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16 and Sept. 20. Mud volleyball play is planned from July 4 through July 7.

In other business:

* First reading was given a bill that revises the city's bid limits.

* Second and final reading was given an agreement between the city and Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission regarding $298,456 in Transportation Alternative Program Grant funds to be used in the construction of an additional section of sidewalk adjacent to Palmyra Road.

