Kirksville’s economic development leaders are planning to look outward to determine best local practices going forward.

During Tuesday’s K-REDI meeting, Executive Director Carolyn Chrisman said as part of future planning her office is working to compile a list of cities comparable to Kirksville. Criteria includes populations between 18,000 and 22,000, the presence of a public university, and distance from major cities.

The goal, Chrisman said, will be to have a fair comparison for Kirksville to examine key economic drivers and establish baselines upon which to measure against.

The initial list, which will be further reduced to about 10-12 cities, included: Rolla, Mo., Warrensburg, Mo., Leesburg, Fla., Milledgeville, Ga., Charleston, Ill., Macomb, Ill., Pittsburg, Kan., Murray, Ky., Hammond, La., Natchitoches, La., Augusta, Maine, Willman, Minn., Oswego, N.Y., Cortland, N.Y., Ashland, Ore., Conway, S.C., Brigham City, Utah, Ellensburg, Wash., and Fairmont, W.Va.

K-REDI’s annual meeting will be March 19 at the Holiday Inn Express in Kirksville.