Five young women took the stage to showcase their talents, appearances and personalities at the annual Miss Moberly pageant Saturday night. In the end, Christina Brocksmith, 23, was crowned Miss Moberly 2019 by a panel of judges at the Moberly Municipal Auditorium.

Carson Hall, 19, was the first runner-up and the “people’s choice” winner, which was determined by the contestant with the most donations by audience members. Proceeds went toward the Children’s Miracle Network.

Abigail Barron, 19, was the second runner-up and was also awarded the Miss Photogenic and smile awards. Moberly High School student Madison Welch, 17, was the third runner-up for Miss Moberly. Jessica Shull, 20, and MHS graduate, was awarded the Miss Congeniality award and was the fourth runner-up.

Brocksmith is a music education major at the University of Central Missouri and has been competing in the Miss Moberly pageants almost her entire life.

“I’ve been competing in the Miss Moberly pageant since kindergarten,” Brocksmith said. “I never had much luck until this year. I took a couple years off after 2015. I wanted to focus on school. … I was really excited to come back this year and give it another shot. And I’m so excited and glad that I did.”

Winning the title of Miss Moberly 2019 was especially rewarding, given how long she has been active in the pageant process, she said.

“I know this is cliche, but I almost cried,” Brocksmith said. “...When I competed before, it meant something completely different than it means now. I took a few years off and I really got to gather my thoughts and think about what I want in life. To be here today and to show that all of my hard work has paid off really means more to me than I can explain.”

Contestants were judged on several categories, including talent, swimsuit/personal fitness and lifestyle, evening wear and answers to questions selected by the judges. Pre-pageant interviews were also taken into consideration.

She said she would eventually like to travel internationally and study different cultures and their music. Brocksmith also chose “saving music education” as her platform for the contest.

She said Missouri is one of six states in the country that did not include music in its educational planning.

“Music has always been something that is really important to me,” Brocksmith said. “...I think music (education) is very neglected in our school systems. … I really want to talk to the Missouri legislature and find out why. And what we can do save music in our schools.”

The talent portion of the pageant featured musical elements from all the contestants. Brocksmith sang “Think of Me” from “Phantom of the Opera”. Barron and Hall performed tap dance routines, Welch sang and played a rendition of “Cups” by Anna Kendrick and Shull performed a hula hoop routine.

Miss Missouri 2018 Katelyn Lewis also made an appearance at the pageant. She discussed her experience as Miss Moberly for the past eight months and sang a rendition of “Memories” from the musical “Cats”.

ecliburn@moberlymonitor.com