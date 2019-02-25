Connie Greever is retiring after 36 years of service at Hedrick Medical Center.

After 36 years as an obstetrical unit nurse at Hedrick Medical Center, Connie Greever is ready to hang-up her stethoscope. But this doesn't mean the Chillicothe Native is planning on slowing down.

“I’m not even sleeping in my first day of retirement, “ Greever said. “I already have plans.”

In 1977, Greever had a one-year old son and had recently lost a child when felt called to be a nurse.

“I knew then,” she said. “I knew i wanted to be an OB nurse. God leads you in a certain direction. I decided then that nursing was where I wanted to be. This is what i was supposed to do.”

She said that she has never questioned her mission in life after she started her nursing career, as it has always seemed like the perfect fit. “I’ve never looked back,” she said. “It is a passion. I remember the exact place i was when i knew this is what i wanted to do. And I am thankful i have been able to do it for so long.”

Over the last three decades, there have been numerous changes in OB nursing and nursing in general. Greever said that while patients do change, the concept of nursing doesn’t. Technology and the conversion to electronic medical records sticks out in her mind as one of the biggest changes. She has also been an employee at Hedrick Medical Center during several management changes and the move to the new hospital.

The longevity of her career has allowed her to form lasting bonds with not only coworkers, but some patients as well.

“There are some families who I have not helped deliver the baby of the baby,” she said. “That's pretty neat to be remembered and form those friendships.”

Greever and several of her co-workers have spent as much as 25 years working side-by-side. She said she will miss them, and the up-and-coming nurses she has also worked with. To them, she said always remain humble,

“Always have humility and integrity,” she said. “Never think you know the answer to everything, always be kind, and honest.”

Greever is not slowing down in retirement, and joked that he has already told her husband, Chuck that she expects to be busier in retirement than she is now.

“I think I am only going to get busier, and that is fine. I have no plans to slow down, just have a different routine,” she said.

Greever plans to work at Community Options for several hours a month, visiting clients. She also hopes to have the storefront to her business, Barn Star Treasurers open soon.

"We moved to Gallatin a few years ago and since then my husband has gutted a barn,” she said. “So I hope to open a storefront, but first I need to build up inventory.”

In addition to working on handcrafted treasures for in the store and fulfilling online order, Greever hopes to get to spend more time with her two chllldren and five grandchildren.