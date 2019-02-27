Animals Best Friends has a Community Cat Program where they adopt out cats through Petsmart. They also have a few cats at their rescue facility who are looking for forever homes.

Luna is a gorgeous domestic long-haired male who is seven years young. He is a sweet boy with a calm, mellow personality. Luna’s favorite place to be is on a soft pillow. He enjoys getting head rubs, chin scratches and having his hair brushed. Luna gets along well with other cats. Luna is diabetic and requires insulin twice a day.

Max is a domestic shorthair who is 11 years young. He is a sweet, quiet boy who likes to lay on a soft cushion near the window to soak up some sun. However, if you bring out some stringy toys, Max will come alive for some play time. He does well with other cats and is dog friendly. Max is looking for a home without young children.

If you are looking for an older cat to join your family and think one of these two boys might be a good fit, please go to our website and complete an application. ABF does two-week trials and home visits to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.