A new community at the Moberly Area Community College campuses is looking to bring faculty closer together and promote professional growth.

MACC-U is a learning community for MACC faculty. The group was formed in response to faculty members’ desire for more opportunities to collaborate, connect and share with one another. Patti Cole, MACC-U coordinator and associate professor of physical science at MACC-Columbia, gave a presentation at the MACC Board of Trustees meeting Monday regarding how MACC-U helps faculty members connect across every campus of the college.

“It really grew out of faculty input over the last year or two,” Cole said. “It’s faculty expressing the desire for more connection with each other, collaboration time and time to just be together.”

The learning community is especially focused on promoting collaboration between full-time, adjunct and dual-credit faculty, she said. The program also focuses on professional growth by urging faculty to share and discuss teaching resources. MACC-U has also established more informal gatherings for professors, including a tea break every Wednesday at the Columbia campus.

Another real strength of the program, and the reason it’s going to work well, is that it’s faculty driven,” MACC President Jeff Lashley said. “... A lot of times new faculty come in and they don’t have a lot of experience, necessarily. This is going to give those folks a place to land and to find a lot of support… to help in developing their classroom. I’m really excited about it.”

After Cole’s presentation, Lashley discussed several upcoming and recent events held across MACC campuses.

Assistant Professor of History Gil Verser instructed his students to write biographies of important, pre-20th century African-Americans as a celebration of Black History Month. The biographies were posted on one of the display boards in the commons area at MACC-Columbia.

Professor of History Kristine Zauke also presented the documentary “4 Little Girls”, which details the story of four young girls who were killed in a racially-motivated church bombing in 1963 Georgia. The documentary was shown at the Moberly and Columbia campuses, followed by discussions.

The MACC Theatre Department will present “1959 Pink Thunderbird” by James McClure. The show will begin at 7 p.m. April 4, 5 and 6 in MACC-Moberly auditorium. It is comprised of two one-act plays: “Lone Star” and “Laundry and Bourbon”. The plays are character studies of six residents of Maynard, Texas. Both plays focus on the themes of longing for lost youth, according to the theatre department. The plays include adult language and mild adult themes. Admission is free for students of all ages.

The MACC Singers will present the annual Spring Concert at 7 p.m. May 11. MACC Singers Director Karen Werner has been working the alumni services to bring together as many former alumni as possible, Lashley said.

The MACC Singers will attend a workshop later in the semester at Tan-Tar-A in Osage Beach to prepare for the concert. Admission is free for students of all ages.

MACC also hosted approximately 500 area high school students, representing 22 high schools, through the Future Business Leaders of America District 6 Leadership Conference earlier this month.

During the meeting, the board approved a $61,544 purchase for 105 desktop computers and 89 monitors. The new equipment will replace aging infrastructure identified in the 2018-19 technology plan across all MACC locations.

A $13,383 bid for precision agricultural equipment was also approved by the board. The equipment will be used for the MACC-Mexico Agriculture Technology program and is purchased with grant funding.

