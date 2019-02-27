MOBERLY — The owner of a Moberly frozen custard shop has been arrested and charged with sex crimes against several children.

Dale Barker, 43, of Chillicothe, faces three felony charges of first-degree assault, promoting a sexual performance by a child and third-degree domestic assault. He pleaded not guilty Monday. Bond was originally set at $150,000, but was reduced to $75,000 cash in court early Wednesday. A preliminary hearing was set for March 20.

He was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department officers Friday after being charged with crimes involving approximately five minors, including relatives. A warrant was issued for Barker’s arrest after multiple victims were interviewed by authorities at the Children’s Advocacy Center.

Barker is the owner of Ann Marie’s Rolled Ice Cream and Frozen Custard at 1100 North Morley St. in Moberly. He can also be seen on the business’ Facebook page recording videos of himself and customers that include children.

The charges were filed after Barker allegedly prompted two male children to perform sex acts, leading to the promotion of sexual performance charge, according to court documents. Barker also reportedly shocked multiple children with a taser and struck one of them in the face with a phone, causing a black eye, leading to the first degree assault charge. He allegedly forced several of the male victims to expose themselves in front of him.

Charging documents state a male victim told authorities that Barker bit his genitals, which led to the third-degree domestic assault charge. The charge is listed as an ‘E’ felony, which carries a maximum sentence of four years.

Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren, who filed the charges against Barker declined to comment about an active case.

All of the crimes reportedly occurred at Barker’s Chillicothe home. At press time, Barker was in custody at the Livingston County jail.

ecliburn@moberlymonitor.com