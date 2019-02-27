Once the Wellsville-Middletown, 13-13 overall, varsity boys basketball team had defeated North Shelby, 11-13 overall, last Saturday for the Class 1, District 10, championship, head coach Steve Lasman and crew didn't have much time to celebrate.

Maybe the Tigers had Sunday off. Maybe. Either way come Monday it was back to the grindstone to prepare for Tuesday's sectional matchup against Jamestown, 15-13 overall, which is ranked 427th in the state by maxpreps.com and plays in the five-team Copper County Activities Association.

The thing of it was, with Ben Burton and Adam Shaw both being seniors, neither Lasman or assistant coach Levi Jacyna came into this postseason affair intending for everything to end up riding on the shoulders of sophomore Clayton Ebers. But, once they did and the underclassmen came out of it all having just enjoyed a moment he'll probably never forget, Wellsville-Middletown was riding high on the emotions of a 57-55 victory.

"We won on a last-second shot by Ebers," said Lasman. "Jamestown led 29-18 at halftime. It was a close game between two young teams. Jamestown has a great inside game. We just had to weather the storm."

What lies ahead for the Tigers is their greatest postseason challenge to date when they take on Linn County, 14-7 overall, on Mar. 2 at Salisbury in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. In its sectional contest Tuesday the Mustangs just barely slipped past Slater, 21-6 overall, 60-58. This comes after winning the Class 1, District 12, title over La Plata, 22-6 overall, 56-42, on Feb. 22.