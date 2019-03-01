The Internal Revenue Service will waive the estimated tax penalty for qualifying farmers or fisherman who file their 2018 federal income tax returns and pay any tax due by April 15.

The IRS said in a press release it is providing this relief because, due to rule changes, many farmers and fishermen may have difficulty accurately determining their tax liability by the usual March 1 deadline.

For tax year 2018, an individual who received at least two-thirds of total gross income from farming or fishing during either 2017 or 2019 qualifies as a farmer or fisherman.

To be eligible for the waiver, qualifying taxpayers must attach Form 2210-F to their 2018 income tax return. The form can be submitted either electronically or on paper.

Form 2210-F and further details can be found on IRS.gov.