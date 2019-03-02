Fat Saturday at St. Cyril's

St. Cyril's Parish in Sugar Creek will host its Fat Saturday Fundraiser Dinner and Dance at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Mike Onka Hall, 11520 Putnam, Sugar Creek. Music by the Sugar Creek Tamburitzans, raffles and auction.

Tickets are $25 per person or $30 at the door, and $12 for children age 6-12, and they include dinner, drinks for those of age and set-ups. For tickets call Debbie Ray at 816-461-4877.

Series on false gospels at First Presbyterian

First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Pleasant St., Independence will continue its educational series at 9:15 p.m. Sundays, through March 10, called “The Counterfeit Gospels – marketing and deception that sneaks into today's religious thoughts and beliefs.” The presenter will be Wilburn Stancil, professor of theology and religious studies at Rockhurst University. Sunday's topic is “The Gospel of Emotional Experience.” Each session will be at Westminster Hall, 417 W. Lexington Ave., across the corner from the church. For more information, contact the church at 816-252-6662 or www.fpcindep.org.

To the ‘Mountain Top’ at Stone Church

The theme for Sunday's service at Stone Church Community of Christ, 1012 W. Lexington, Ave., is “Experiencing the Mountain Top.” Eric Scott will be the presider, Greg Wilson the speaker, pianist Claure Vlahos the musician. Closed captioning is available for the hearing impaired. For more information call 816-254-2211 or go to www.stone-church.org.

Upcoming benefits by KC Metro Men’s Chorus

The Kansas City Metro Men's Chorus will host a pair of upcoming concerts in Independence to benefit area charities. The first one is at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee's Summit Road, benefiting the Community Services League. The second one is 4 p.m. March 17 at Stone Church Community of Christ, 1012 W. Lexington, Ave., benefitting the church's Neighborhood Dinner program.

Ash Wednesday service at First Christian open to all

Independence First Christian Church, 125 S. Pleasant St., invites the community to its Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. March 6, marking the beginning of 40 days of Lent. For more information call the church at 816-252-6100 or go to www.fccindepmo.org.

Messiah Lutheran food tasting planned

As part of its 75th anniversary, Messiah Lutheran School in Independence is hosting a wine and food tasting event from 6 to 10 p.m. March 9 at the Independence Uptown Market, 211 W. Truman Road. Cost is $25 per person. Tickets can be purchased by calling the school office at 816-254-9409 or emailing eeckhoff@messiahlcms.net

St. Ann fish dinners each Lenten Friday ...

St. Ann Catholic Church, 10109 E. Lexington Ave., Independence will have its fish dinners every Friday during Lent (except Good Friday), March 8 to April 12. The menu includes boiled shrimp, fried shrimp, whole catfish, catfish fillets, baked beer batter cod fillets, French fries, boiled potatoes, coleslaw, hush puppies and cornbread. Drinks are included with dinner. Dinner prices range from $9.50 to $11.50. A fish sandwich with fries is $5. Ala carte items may be purchased separately. Desserts are available and sold separately by the Altar Society. Call 816-252-1160 for more information.

… and at St. Margaret's

St. Margaret Catholic Church, 777 N.E. Blackwell Road, Lee's Summit, is hosting fish dinners 5-7:30 p.m. each Friday March 8 through April 12. Dinners include grilled or fried fish, fish tacos or half-pound of shrimp with two sides and a dinner roll, ranging from $9 to $12. Half-size portion dinners are $6 to $9. Desserts and cash bar also are available.

Fish dinners at St. Robert Bellarmine

St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, 4313 S. Missouri 7, Blue Springs, will host Lenten fish dinners on three upcoming Fridays – March 15, March 29, April 12. Dinners will be 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room by the office. Menu includes fried or baked fish or shrimp with coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, baked potato, green beans, homemade dessert and drink. Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 and $26 for family (2 adults, 2 children). Children age 5-under eat free, and “supersize” is available for an extra $1. Carry-outs also available. The events raise funds for various church projects.

Revival and concert at Calvary Baptist

Calvary Baptist Church, 900 N.W. 22nd St., Blue Springs, will host a “One Day Revival,” featuring Clyde Chiles, at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., March 17. Call 816-228-5540 for more information.

Calvary Baptist will also host a Southern Gospel Concert at 6 p.m., March 31, featuring “Messengers of Faith.” Call 816-228-5540 for more information.

– Examiner staff