Now that Republicans in the Missouri General Assembly hope President Donald Trump’s new Supreme Court appointees will overturn or successfully neuter Rowe v. Wade they are bent on promoting our state to national leadership in the destruction of women’s choice in the matter.

Even with Rowe in place, legislatures in Missouri and other states have been unremitting in efforts to gut the high court’s protection of conditional choice. Their imagination was limitless as they attached hurdles to the right of clinics to offer abortion services, only to be denied time after time by courts. The idea clearly was harassment and proving to their anti-choice followers they remained true to the cause but courts consistently declared these obstructions illegal burdens on women’s rights.

It’s important to reiterate Rowe v. Wade and other pro-choice initiatives are merely pro-choice, not pro-abortion. There is nothing in federal law or elsewhere that prohibits a woman from having an abortion. Instead, the law protects a conditional right of women to choose abortion. The proper venue for urging fewer abortions is communication with women. It is perfectly fair for anti-abortionists to take to the pulpit or the public streets or the media or any other legal communications avenue urging women not to choose abortion.

Current law simply says it’s illegal to prohibit that choice, and the anti-choice crowd would remove that option. They would attempt to force women to have their babies and therefore drive many to illegal means to terminate pregnancies, the very disastrous situation that led to passage of Rowe v. Wade.

Prior to the election of President Trump, states were requiring clinics to maintain on staff a physician with admitting privileges in a nearby hospital, an impossible hurdle in all but the largest cities and unnecessary everywhere. Federal courts are in the process of banning such state laws, a trend now threatened with the appointment of Trump’s new Supreme Court members, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Anticipating abandonment of the high court’s protection for Rowe, majority Republican state legislators like ours salivate over what they pray will be reinstatement of abortion choice prohibition.

They would reinstate the disaster the nation faced before the Rowe decision. Let us pray the Supreme Court justices recognize this and choose to follow precedent protecting choice rather than reverting to prohibition.

I think this is possible. Even the recent conservative appointees have expressed affection for recognition of precedent. Chief Justice John Roberts has angered conservatives with support for policies and precedents they don’t like. The court may provide a decision allowing conditional abortion choice to continue. I wouldn’t want to bet my whole wad on the end of Rowe.

