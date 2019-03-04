Firefighters were able to quickly bring a blaze in Osage Beach at Compass Pointe Condominiums early Friday evening after a BBQ grill on a upper level deck ignited a fire, causing extensive damage to the unit.

Firefighters responded to the condo complex Friday evening just before 6:00 p.m..

When they arrived flames were shooting from the unit. Residents who were at home at the time were able to safely evacuate the building with no injuries reported.

The fire was reported by a resident who lived in a nearby condo unit was having dinner when he saw the unit explode out like a jet motor. He says he saw flames through the balcony. He said firefighters were on scene within minutes. Tigar said he saw residents of the unit fleeing.

Osage Beach Fire Protection District Jeff Dorhauer said the preliminary investigation showed the fire started with a barbecue grill on the back patio of the top unit of the building. Firefighters were able to make a quick attack and bring the blaze under control.The fire quickly spread to the building, melting the siding, he said.

Damage to the unit where the fire started was extensive. Lower units sustained smoke and water damage. An estimate of the damage was not provided.

In 2015, a fire at Compass Pointe claimed the lives of four children. By Jan. 1, 2017, the Osage Beach Fire Protection District implemented new regulations that prohibited the use of barbeque grills on decks and balconies of apartments and condos in the district.

Gas barbecue grills are allowed, but they must be at the farthest point away from the structure along the railing. If there are sidewalls on decks/balconies separating each unit, then the grills must be not only along the railing but in the center of the deck along the railing.

In addition, no more than two 20-pound cylinders can be on the deck (one in use, one as a backup), and a fire extinguisher must be present on the balcony.

The restrictions drew criticism from many condo owners and property association managers who disagreed with the district’s decision.

The decision came about 15 months after four children lost their lives in the fire at Compass Pointe.The cause of the fire was never officially determined, but the deaths sparked considerable debate on how to improve fire safety for condos and apartments.