Recently, the Alzheimer’s Association release its 2019 “Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures” report, which studies the impact of the cognitive condition across the U.S. The report found that both the prevalence and the cost of the disease are continuing to increase.

For this week’s Express Eight, we spoke with Sarah Lovegreen, the vice president of programs at the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri about the report and the Alzheimer’s Association local efforts in the Kirksville Area.

Lovegreen said the key takeaway from this year’s report is that just 16 percent of seniors receive regular assessments for memory or thinking issues.

“While nearly all primary care physicians (PCPs) (94 percent) consider it important to assess all patients age 65+ for cognitive impairment, fewer than half (47 percent) say it’s their standard protocol,” the report said.

Lovegreen said the Alzheimer’s Association hopes to encourage more physicians to give the assessments at primary care appointments and more seniors to ask for them.

“We really feel like there’s an opportunity to work with both our seniors and our providers,” Lovegreen said.

Lovegreen said she thinks there are a variety of reasons why providers may not regularly offer cognitive screenings to their older patients, including limited time available in the screening and reluctance from patients to take the tests.

“There are some patients that are resistant to that test,” Lovegreen said.

Because there is no cure for the disease or proven way to slow its progression, Lovegreen said some doctors may not see the point in catching it early on. However, she said, it’s important for patients to have a chance to connect with resources like the Alzheimer’s Association.

If a cognitive assessment does show signs of memory problems, Lovegreen said the next steps should be a longer assessment and a referral to a specialist. While there is no cure for Alzheimer’s, some treatments can help with symptoms.

Lovegreen said it is also important for people with Alzheimer’s to recognize it early in its progression so they can get help with planning for their care and making legal and financial decisions.

Lovegreen said current research shows “what’s good for your heart is good for your head” and that measures like eating a heart-healthy diet and exercising regularly can help decrease the incidence of Alzheimer’s. She said research also indicates people with good blood pressure are less likely to develop the disease.

“We certainly encourage people to really look at those lifestyle factors,” Lovegreen said.

The report also shows that the government costs of paying for Alzheimer’s patients’ care are increasing. Medicaid is projected to spend $923 million caring for people with Alzheimer’s in 2019, and those costs are expected to increase by 21.8 percent by 2025.

Lovegreen said one way to lower costs is to make it possible for family members to care for patients at home rather than placing them in a facility. The Alzheimer’s Association advocates for legislation to financially support family caregivers.

“If we can keep people out of long-term care, costs stay much lower,” Lovegreen said.

In 2018, the Alzheimer’s Association hosted its first Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Kirksville. Lovegreen said the organization is still working to grow awareness and connect with patients and their families in the area.

“We’re doing a lot of building still in the Kirksville area,” Lovegreen said.

For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association’s local efforts, visit alz.org/greatermissouri.